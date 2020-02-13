E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Huge disruption on Greater Anglia main line

PUBLISHED: 07:51 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:53 13 February 2020

Greater Anglia services at Colchester station have been suspended Picture: NEIL PERRY

Greater Anglia services at Colchester station have been suspended Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Rush-hour train travellers on the Greater Anglia main line face delays this morning as travel at Colchester is suspended.

First reported by the rail provider at about 7.20am, Greater Anglia are investigating a problem near Colchester station.

While the investigation is underway, all lines are blocked at Colchester. The investigation is expected to continue until midday.

Rail passengers can use their train tickets to travel on First Buses between Colchester and Colchester Town stations.

A statement on the Greater Anglia website said: "Due to suspected damage to a train or to the overhead electric wires in the Colchester area, services will be disrupted.

"Network Rail engineers are on route to the location.

"Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on local buses between Colchester Town and Colchester (First Buses)."

Greater Anglia and Network Rail both apologised for the disruption and advised those delayed by more than 15 minutes to check their Delay Repay 15 scheme for compensation information.

