"It is appalling" - Defibrillator needed to help crash victim found to be stolen from station

A defibrillator was found to be stolen from Marks Tey train station after members of the public were asked to use it to help a man involved in a car crash. Picture: GETTY IMAGES Archant

Investigations have begun into the theft of a defibrillator which was found to be stolen from an Essex railway station when a member of public rushed to revive a man involved in a serious car crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to Marks Tey railway station at 7.25am on Wednesday after a collision on the road outside the station building.

A man sustained a head injury after colliding with a car and required emergency treatment.

Concerned members of the public phoned the emergency services and were told to obtain the defibrillator from inside the station.

However, the defibrillator box was found to be empty, with its life-saving contents having apparently been stolen.

Fortunately emergency services were able to arrive at the scene in good time and the man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Marks Tey district councillor, Andrew Ellis, said: "I find it extraordinary that someone should commit such a senseless crime.

"Actions have consequences, and clearly this repugnant act may have had catastrophic consequences on this occasion. My thoughts are with the victim and his family and I sincerely hope he makes a full recovery.

"What has society come to that a piece of lifesaving equipment is seen as fair game to a criminal? Where is the market for such stolen equipment? It is appalling."

The incident left passersby shocked and appalled.

You may also want to watch:

Commuter Jess Hill uses the station regularly and was there when the incident happened.

She said: "It's a very well used commuter station and it gets very busy.

"The road can be dangerous because of the parked cars outside.

"The whole incident absolutely tragic."

The defibrillator was only installed in May this year after being funded by the Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "We are aware of an accident which happened close to Marks Tey railway station this morning, which resulted in a request for the defibrillator from the station.

"Regrettably, the defibrillator is missing, and appears to have been stolen from the station. We are investigating its disappearance."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of a collision outside Marks Tey railway station at around 7.25am today.

"A man had been in collision with a vehicle and has been taken to hospital with a head injury.

"If you saw anything, have CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting incident 161 of 11 September or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Services said: "We were called at around 7.20am today following reports of a collision outside Marks Tey railway station.

"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer, admissions avoidance car and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance who treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further assessment and care."