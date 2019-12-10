E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Commuters facing travel chaos as Greater Anglia experiences ANOTHER day of signalling problems

PUBLISHED: 06:45 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:45 10 December 2019

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Commuters in Suffolk are facing another day of chaos as Greater Anglia cancel or revise train services due to signalling problems.

Rail users across the county have faced widespread disruption since Friday owing to issues including signalling problems, leaves on the line, and the operator running out of trains.

Signalling issues are the responsibility of Network Rail.

So far, 77 train services have been cancelled across the network.

The worst-hit lines are the Ipswich to Peterborough via Ely and Ipswich to Felixstowe routes. Both lines are currently suspended.

Customers wishing to travel between Ipswich and Felixstowe are advised to use rail replacement bus services operated by Felixstowe Travel and Ipswich Buses.

Those heading between Ipswich and Peterborough should travel on Ipswich to Cambridge services and then change at Cambridge for a Great Northern service to Ely, then change at Ely for an East Midlands service to Peterborough.

Trains between Ipswich and Lowestoft are running, but on an altered two-hourly service.

One user on Twitter said: "Am I able to have a refund on my monthly smart card? I haven't been able to get a train to and from work in ages it's no use to me and I'm spending half my wages on additional transport due to your cancellations every single morning."

An update by Greater Anglia is expected to follow in six hours.

A spokesman for the rail operator said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Specific service alterations are available here.

