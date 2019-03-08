New trains spotted on late night run in Suffolk

A Greater Anglia Stadler bimode train spotted in service at Lowestoft station on Wednesday, November 13. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH Archant

Greater Anglia's long-awaited hi-tech new trains have been spotted in service in Suffolk - but it appears commuters may need to wait just a little longer before seeing them on routes in and out of Ipswich.

The rail firm is in the process of upgrading its ageing stock, with new Stadler bimode (diesel and electric) trains set to take over all services in East Anglia by next year.

They are being gradually introduced on rural routes in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, with travellers eager to benefit from their more modern interiors which, unlike the current fleet, boast free wi-fi.

A bimode train was spotted on a test run in Lowestoft back in July - but now one of the new trains has been spotted in service from Britain's most easterly point during Wednesday, November 13.

Greater Anglia said last week that some of the new trains would operate on the East Suffolk Line to Ipswich - but this train was the 7.55pm train from Lowestoft to Norwich.

Despite the new trains becoming a more frequent sight, Greater Anglia has warned that their introduction will not herald an overnight change in services.

"The new trains will operate on some services but won't immediately take over every train - they are still being delivered and tested," a spokesman said.

"So even once they have started to appear, passengers are likely to sometimes find the older trains are being used for their service. But more of the new trains will be coming in all the time and eventually they will operate every service."

Greater Anglia is still waiting to take delivery of its first Bombardier Aventra electric trains for commuter services from London to Ipswich, Essex and Cambridge - so it may be a while before they are seen on the mainline.

Passengers have been complaining about short trains, cancellations and serious delays to services over recent weeks - but Greater Anglia says this is because some of their trains have suffered accidents or breakdowns and it is not because they have started handing back some carriages to the leasing company to be transferred to Wales.