Bid to improve town railway station

PUBLISHED: 12:02 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 28 January 2019

Brandon railway station Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A railway station could be revamped with new shelters and improved car parking.

Train operator Greater Anglia, which runs services throughout East Anglia, said it had consulted people locally on the plans for the station at Brandon.

The station is on the route between Norwich and Cambridge, with commuters also able to get to places such as Thetford and Ely, as well as even some trains as far as Nottingham.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: “We have drawn up proposals to improve Brandon station and car park.

“The plans would see new shelters and improved car parking facilities.

“We have consulted local stakeholders on the plans.

“The scheme is subject to relevant planning permission being granted.”

As part of a series of improvements promised this year by Greater Anglia, services are set to be run on new Swiss-built Stadler trains from this summer.

They have already started test runs in Suffolk but will need to be tested on every line they will run on.

Every driver will also need to be given specific training on how they work.

