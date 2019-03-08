Thunderstorms

Broken down train and signalling fault cause disruption on Suffolk trains

PUBLISHED: 08:16 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 19 June 2019

A signalling problem close to Diss and a broken down freight train at Bury St Edmunds are causing havoc for rail commuters Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

A broken down freight train and a signalling fault is causing disruption on rail services in Suffolk.

At Bury St Edmunds, a broken down freight train is currently blocking all lines.

Greater Anglia is warning that the Ipswich to Cambridge service running through the station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised and that disruption is expected until 10am.

On another line, a signalling fault is causing delays at Diss.

Network Rail are en route to the affected site to investigate the problem, but at present services departing Norwich heading towards London Liverpool Street and services departing Ipswich and Colchester heading towards Norwich are being affected.

A spokesman from Greater Anglia said: "Advance purchase ticket holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

"If your journey with us has been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare. Please see here for details."

