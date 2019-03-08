Thefts on trains in the region down according to research

Thefts on Greater Anglia trains have reduced according to a Freedom of Information request.

Figures for the rail franchise buck national trends, which saw an 11.3% increase on thefts across the UK network since 2015.

There were 1,045 reports of thefts on services between 2015 and 2018.

A 5.5% decrease was recorded in that time, dropping from 272 cases in 2015 to 257 in 2018.

The London Underground remained the highest year on year, followed by Great Western Railway.

James Brown from Protect Your Bubble, which made the FOI request, said: “These figures show that it is more important than ever to safeguard yourself and your valuables while travelling on the rail network.

“But it’s not just Londoners who need to be vigilant during their travels, we all need to keep an eye on our possessions.”