Train chaos expected over weekend as leaves cause signalling fault

PUBLISHED: 12:05 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 07 December 2019

Greater Anglia have advised customers to check their route before travelling by train this weekend as there is widespread disruption all over Suffolk caused by signalling faults.

Services to and from Ipswich train station have been disrupted Picture: ARCHANTServices to and from Ipswich train station have been disrupted Picture: ARCHANT

Multiple services from Ipswich to destinations including Felixstowe and Lowestoft have been suspended, with rail replacement buses scheduled.

Greater Anglia have also confirmed services between Marks Tey and Sudbury have been suspended.

The disruption comes as planned engineering work between Ipswich and Cambridge take place.

The cause is thought to be leaves blocking the sensors on the line.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia warned disruption is expected until the end of Sunday.

The firm said services across Suffolk had been "severely disrupted" due to signalling faults and have advised travellers to check if services are running online.

The spokesman said the issue had been caused by leaves blocking sensors on the track and they are aiming to have a full schedule of services running back on Monday.

