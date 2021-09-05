News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Group clears overgrown path used by walkers and cyclists

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:20 PM September 5, 2021   
Volunteers clearing a path between Thurston and Beyton

Green party councillors and supporters, members of West Suffolk Hive eco-centre, Beyton Environment group and other volunteers clearing a path between Thurston and Beyton - Credit: Wendy Turner

Volunteers have helped to clear an overgrown path to make it safer for walkers and cyclists.

A group met up on Saturday, September 4 and spent two hours cutting back overgrown nettles and branches along the path between Thurston and Beyton, near the A14 slip road.

Mid Suffolk District Green councillor Sarah Mansell and Sue Tytler clearing the path

Mid Suffolk District Green councillor Sarah Mansell and Sue Tytler clearing the path - Credit: Wendy Turner

The event was organised by Green Party Mid Suffolk district councillors Wendy Turner, Sarah Mansel, Helen Geake and John Matthissen and Suffolk county councillor Andy Mellen, with supporters.

Also taking part were members of West Suffolk Hive eco-centre, based in Bradfield St George, and Beyton Environment group, as well as members of the public.

The overgrown path between Thurston and Beyton before the work was carried out

The overgrown path between Thurston and Beyton before the work was carried out - Credit: Wendy Turner

The aim was to make the path safer and more pleasant to walk and cycle on.

Mid Suffolk district councillor Wendy Turner said: "It was really successful. It was fun and felt good to achieve something."

She added: "I do feel people will have to come together and take care of their local environments in order to create more resilient and cohesive communities, as the future becomes more difficult, due to climate change and other unforeseen events, such as the pandemic".  

Green Mid Suffolk district councillor John Matthissen trying out the path which was cleared by volunteers

Green Mid Suffolk district councillor John Matthissen trying out the path which was cleared by volunteers - Credit: Wendy Turner


Green Party
West Suffolk News

