E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Griff says 'cheese wedge' homes plan puts town 'under considerable threat'

PUBLISHED: 08:26 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 07 August 2019

A CGI giving an aerial view of how the development could look stretching down towards the Deben Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

A CGI giving an aerial view of how the development could look stretching down towards the Deben Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

Comedian and actor Griff Rhys Jones has expressed his anguish at plans for 100 new homes in Woodbridge - saying the proposals put the town "under considerable threat".

Griff Rhys Jones Picture: STEVE ULLATHORNEGriff Rhys Jones Picture: STEVE ULLATHORNE

The homes - labelled "cheese wedges" by opponents because of their design - would be built on the site of the former district council's HQ on Melton Hill.

In a letter to the East Anglian Daily Times, Mr Jones said the town was "under considerable threat" from the plans and implored the people of Woodbridge: "Don't let the twenty first century get things wrong."

He said: "If accepted they would change the character of one of the best preserved and best loved urban environments in Suffolk and wreck a prospect from an important historic location across the river.

"It would set a bad precedent for this lovely place."

Suffolk Coastal's former HQ at Melton Hill, Woodbridge, will make way for the development Picture: SIMON PARKERSuffolk Coastal's former HQ at Melton Hill, Woodbridge, will make way for the development Picture: SIMON PARKER

Mr Jones didn't doubt the need for housing in the area but said the development was over dominant and bears the look of an urban development in a big city, and didn't really address affordable housing needs.

In its latest - third - application for the site, Active Urban upped the number of affordable properties on the site after its previous application was turned down.

Mr Jones, who is the president of the Victorian Society, implored planners to think of what could be lost as a result of the application.

"A passer-by would also notice several beautiful mature trees, a fine Victorian house and an imposing and dignified Edwardian building and wonder how such things could possibly be swept away," said Mr Jones.

"The planning committee must surely listen to the Woodbridge Society, the National Trust, Historic England and the Suffolk Preservation Society, who have all expressed reservations."

There are currently over 200 comments objecting to the plans on the East Suffolk planning website with concerns ranging from the building's design to whether there was a demand for such properties.

Active Urban was approached for a respose to Mr Jones' comments.

An agent for Active Urban said previously: "It is recognised that some concerns have been expressed about the design of the scheme, however the proposal has been considered on two previous occasions by the planning committee at East Suffolk Council and the design approach was supported.

"We are confident that this will be a fitting design for the site and will be a highly attractive development."

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Griff says ‘cheese wedge’ homes plan puts town ‘under considerable threat’

A CGI giving an aerial view of how the development could look stretching down towards the Deben Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

Dramatic first pictures from scene of huge house fire

It took 15 fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk to control the blaze in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

‘No faith in seeing a penny’ - Boarding school abuse victims’ latest compensation blow

Former headmaster at St Georges School Derek Slade was jailed in 2010 for abusing pupils in the 1970s and 1980s Picture: ARCHIVE

Use of stop-and-search powers by police rises by a quarter across Suffolk

Student police officers learning how to carry out stop and search Picture: IAN BURT

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists