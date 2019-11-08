Video

Griff Rhys Jones loves the Suffolk gritting lorry named after him

Griff Rhys Jones, left, said he was 'honoured' to have the gritting lorry named after him. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE/SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Archant

For one of the nation's best-loved comedians, it was perhaps a slightly unusual honour. But comedy legend Griff Rhys Jones is so happy to be named after a Suffolk gritting lorry, he is even musing about arriving in the vehicle to one of his shows.

Mary Evans announcing the results of the naming competition with Father Gritmas, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang and Grit Rhys Jones looking on from behind the crowd of excited residents. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Mary Evans announcing the results of the naming competition with Father Gritmas, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang and Grit Rhys Jones looking on from behind the crowd of excited residents. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Indeed, the Suffolk resident joked the roads might be so icy when he comes to host Happy Christmas Ipswich - Griff Rhys Jones and Friends at the Ipswich Regent Theatre on Tuesday, December 3 that he and fellow stars Lee Mack, Al Murray and Stephen K Amos might have no other way of getting to the venue.

The star's name was chosen to adorn one of Suffolk Highways' 41-strong gritting fleet after a competition was held to decide what to call the lorries at this year's Suffolk Show.

Names such as Gritney Spears and Snow Patrol take pride of place on the front and side of the drivers' cabs - but Grit Rhys Jones and SprEd Sheeran are perhaps the most popular, given the celebrities' Suffolk connections.

Griff Rhys Jones in the auditorium of The Ipswich Regent where he will host his Happy Christmas Ipswich show with an all-star comedy line-up. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Griff Rhys Jones in the auditorium of The Ipswich Regent where he will host his Happy Christmas Ipswich show with an all-star comedy line-up. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Some of the vehicles have already been out and about on the county's roads, as a couple of nights have already dropped below freezing this winter.

Asked what he thought about being named after a gritter, Mr Rhys Jones said: "I was knocked out, honoured.

"It's not a railway train or a theatre, but maybe that's to come."

And in an off the cuff remark, he quipped: "Most people go anonymously around this world - I hope we will be able to arrange for me arrive in the gritter."

The Suffolk Highways gritting fleet is actually driven by volunteers, who often have day jobs but continue to dedicate their time to keeping the roads safe during harsh weather conditions.

Happy Christmas Ipswich - Griff Rhys Jones and Friends is set to be the Waterfront town's very own celebrity party, with the star-studded variety show set to see some "big surprises".

It will raise vital funds for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), for which Mr Rhys Jones is an ambassador.

Tickets to the event start at £32.50, with a limited number of 'best seats in the house' tickets for £100.

There are also a small number of VIP meet and greet tickets, which are £250 per person.

