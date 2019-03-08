Man robbed at knifepoint near Clacton Golf Course

A man was robbed by a group armed with a knife near Clacton Golf Course Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A man was robbed at knifepoint by a group of men near Clacton Golf Course at the weekend.

The victim, an 18-year-old man was approached by seven people, all believed to be make, on the sea wall near the golf course in Marine Parade at around 2.10am on Saturday, March 23.

A one of the group, who was wearing a hooded top and a balaclava, then brandished a knife and demanded the victim turn out his pockets.

The victim handed over his wallet but got away uninjured.

Two other members of the group were described as male and wearing all-grey tracksuits.

If you witnessed the robbery, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/45373/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111