Man robbed at knifepoint near Clacton Golf Course

PUBLISHED: 22:03 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:03 25 March 2019

A man was robbed by a group armed with a knife near Clacton Golf Course Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A man was robbed at knifepoint by a group of men near Clacton Golf Course at the weekend.

The victim, an 18-year-old man was approached by seven people, all believed to be make, on the sea wall near the golf course in Marine Parade at around 2.10am on Saturday, March 23.

A one of the group, who was wearing a hooded top and a balaclava, then brandished a knife and demanded the victim turn out his pockets.

The victim handed over his wallet but got away uninjured.

Two other members of the group were described as male and wearing all-grey tracksuits.

If you witnessed the robbery, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/45373/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

