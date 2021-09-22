News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk coast named one of top UK destinations for autumn

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:18 PM September 22, 2021   
The Guardian has recommended visiting Orford in Suffolk this autumn. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Suffolk coast has been named as one of the top UK destinations to visit this autumn. 

It was included in the Guardian's list of the 20 best autumn escapes around the country.

Walking and dining have been given as the main reasons for people to visit the area on the list which also featured the Yorkshire Dales and the Inner Hebrides. 

The Guardian said: "The cute village of Orford on the Suffolk coast has lots going for it – pretty streets of pubs and delis, a quay and the Crown and Castle, now a smart bistro with 21 rooms.

"You can see Henry II’s 12th-century castle from the windows, and nearby, for spooky autumn walks, is mysterious Orford Ness."

The historic nature reserve was once a key part of Britain's top secret nuclear program and is now home to a variety of wild animals and rare flora. 

The publication also recommended a ramble in the Aldeburgh area and local delicacies such as Orford-landed skate and Butley Bay oysters. 

