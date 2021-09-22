Suffolk coast named one of top UK destinations for autumn
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Suffolk coast has been named as one of the top UK destinations to visit this autumn.
It was included in the Guardian's list of the 20 best autumn escapes around the country.
Walking and dining have been given as the main reasons for people to visit the area on the list which also featured the Yorkshire Dales and the Inner Hebrides.
The Guardian said: "The cute village of Orford on the Suffolk coast has lots going for it – pretty streets of pubs and delis, a quay and the Crown and Castle, now a smart bistro with 21 rooms.
"You can see Henry II’s 12th-century castle from the windows, and nearby, for spooky autumn walks, is mysterious Orford Ness."
The historic nature reserve was once a key part of Britain's top secret nuclear program and is now home to a variety of wild animals and rare flora.
The publication also recommended a ramble in the Aldeburgh area and local delicacies such as Orford-landed skate and Butley Bay oysters.
Most Read
- 1 Couple fear they will never sell home after A12 upgrade outside
- 2 Suffolk man guilty of raping schoolgirl and facing jail sentence
- 3 Man airlifted to hospital after suffering serious leg injuries in crash
- 4 'We'll see how we go' - QPR boss Warburton on Bonne recall option
- 5 Delays of 80 minutes following A12 crashes
- 6 Ipswich Town players' FIFA 22 ratings revealed
- 7 Emotional moment as family decides to cease farming in-hand
- 8 Britain's poshest train set to return to Ipswich
- 9 Can Town kick on now? Predictions for the next five league games
- 10 Suspected drink driver flees scene after car destroyed in crash