New homes approved despite neighbours' fears

Planning permission for ten new homes in Hacheston has finally been given the go-ahead despite concerns from the parish council.

Rydal Design Services had its outline plans approved to build the properties in May 2017, but has had to wait to iron out the finer details.

Hacheston Parish Council (HPC) had previously expressed concern about how the development in The Street would impact on the village.

HPC said: "It is recognised that Hacheston needs to do its bit in providing the housing, including affordable housing, that is desperately needed.

"But developers and the Suffolk Coastal District Council must do so as well and consider fully the impact on the village.

"This planning application sets a dangerous precedent."

Rydal initally submitted plans to develop housing in The Street, off Solomans Rest, in September 2016.

Outline planning permission was approved in May of the following year, but not fully given the go-ahead until now.

While HPC admitted that the majority of councillors were not against the planning application, they wanted to highlight "numerous concerns" from residents.

Among these included how the entrance to the development would be on a bend of the road, which would be "consequently dangerous" due to frequent speeding.

HPC also noted how the increased number of cars in the village could further congest the B1116, which has become "significantly worse" since other developments in Framlingham began.

The new homes need to be affordable, the council said, a condition not included in the planning application.

HPC added: "Any proposal that genuinely seeks to meet the needs of the people of Hacheston must surely include affordable housing for local people."