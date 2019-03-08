E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New homes approved despite neighbours' fears

PUBLISHED: 16:58 03 October 2019

The Street in Hacheston, the site of ten new houses Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Street in Hacheston, the site of ten new houses Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Planning permission for ten new homes in Hacheston has finally been given the go-ahead despite concerns from the parish council.

Rydal Design Services had its outline plans approved to build the properties in May 2017, but has had to wait to iron out the finer details.

Hacheston Parish Council (HPC) had previously expressed concern about how the development in The Street would impact on the village.

HPC said: "It is recognised that Hacheston needs to do its bit in providing the housing, including affordable housing, that is desperately needed.

"But developers and the Suffolk Coastal District Council must do so as well and consider fully the impact on the village.

"This planning application sets a dangerous precedent."

You may also want to watch:

Rydal initally submitted plans to develop housing in The Street, off Solomans Rest, in September 2016.

Outline planning permission was approved in May of the following year, but not fully given the go-ahead until now.

While HPC admitted that the majority of councillors were not against the planning application, they wanted to highlight "numerous concerns" from residents.

Among these included how the entrance to the development would be on a bend of the road, which would be "consequently dangerous" due to frequent speeding.

HPC also noted how the increased number of cars in the village could further congest the B1116, which has become "significantly worse" since other developments in Framlingham began.

The new homes need to be affordable, the council said, a condition not included in the planning application.

HPC added: "Any proposal that genuinely seeks to meet the needs of the people of Hacheston must surely include affordable housing for local people."

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield performed alongside friend Eric Sedge in the duo the Broadside Boys Picture: SIMON PARKER

Social worker struck off for ‘sophisticated’ expense claim fraud

The social worker was an employee of Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

Brightlingsea man jailed after posing as a teenager on Facebook and persuading girls to send him naked pictures of themselves

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Man denies robbing vulnerable victim at knifepoint

The trial is expected to continue at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Dating site predator who raped woman in Suffolk home has prison term extended

Nottingham Crown Court Picture PETER WALSH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists