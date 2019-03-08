Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Cars drive over my doorstep' - Despair in Hadleigh over 'dangerous' road

PUBLISHED: 19:58 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:10 03 July 2019

Emma Heath, who surveyed her neighbours and found 25% had been hit by a car while walking in Benton Street, outside her home in Hadleigh Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Emma Heath, who surveyed her neighbours and found 25% had been hit by a car while walking in Benton Street, outside her home in Hadleigh Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

SONYA DUNCAN

Fearful pedestrians in one Suffolk town are sick of seeing cars driving along their pavement, damaging their properties and scratching their cars.

The damage to the overhanging building in Benton Street, Hadleigh Picture: SONYA DUNCANThe damage to the overhanging building in Benton Street, Hadleigh Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Years of scrapes and near-misses have left people living in Benton Street, Hadleigh, crying out for help - with a group of councillors from Hadleigh Town and Suffolk County Council now working on potential solutions.

In March the Grade II-listed home of Emma Heath was hit by a bus, damaging the overhanging first floor and putting a huge burden of stress on her and her partner to fix it.

The incident prompted her to survey the people living in her street and she was shocked to find 25% of them said they had been hit by a car while on the pavement.

One resident said: "My shoulder bag was hit by a car wing mirror when a car came too close while I was walking on a narrow pavement.

Cars reportedly end up damaged as they try and pass one another in Hadleigh Picture: JAMES BAYLISSCars reportedly end up damaged as they try and pass one another in Hadleigh Picture: JAMES BAYLISS

"It shook me up and made me even more worried for my primary school-aged children."

You may also want to watch:

Another said: "I would like to buy a mobility scooter as the walk to the shops is difficult due to my health but the pavement is too narrow to use one safely and impossible on dustbin days."

Another simply added: "We have had cars drive over our doorstep."

Emma Heath's home on Benton Street in Hadleigh which has been struck several times in the last year Picture: SONYA DUNCANEmma Heath's home on Benton Street in Hadleigh which has been struck several times in the last year Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Miss Heath added: "The road was resurfaced earlier this year but it's actually made it easier for drivers to mount the kerb and drive along it.

"I spoke to my neighbours and one told me they have been unable to leave their house because there was a lorry in the way of their front door."

Miss Heath presented her findings to the Hadleigh Traffic Management Working Group, which includes Mick Fraser, county councillor for Hadleigh.

The three priorities of the working group are to prevent HGVs ignoring the road height and weight restriction signs, stopping residents parking on the double yellow lines and preventing drivers from driving on the narrow pavement when trying to pass other vehicles.

The street is not one-way, but is often too narrow for two cars to comfortably pass Picture: SONYA DUNCANThe street is not one-way, but is often too narrow for two cars to comfortably pass Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Mr Fraser said: "When I stood for my county council seat, I campaigned for something to be done about Benton Street.

"It could be a case of putting in chicanes or trying a one-way system - when the working group next meets in September hopefully we will have some consensus and take a plan to Suffolk Highways."

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Meet the footballer who played for Ipswich Town and is now causing a stir in the Love Island villa

Dennon Lewis, who was once on trial at Ipswich Town, is now starring in Love Island. Picture: ITV/ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Meet the footballer who played for Ipswich Town and is now causing a stir in the Love Island villa

Dennon Lewis, who was once on trial at Ipswich Town, is now starring in Love Island. Picture: ITV/ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Ipswich Music Day line-up 2019: All you need to know

Ipswich Music Day celebrates local musical talent in Christchurch Park Ipswich this Sunday

‘Cars drive over my doorstep’ – Despair in Hadleigh over ‘dangerous’ road

Emma Heath, who surveyed her neighbours and found 25% had been hit by a car while walking in Benton Street, outside her home in Hadleigh Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Rogue trader must demolish his home or go to jail

Pine Lodge, in Hazels Lane, Hinton, was being used as a home illegally by Bill Simpson, 61, after he built it as a workshop in 2010 Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

See inside Ipswich’s HUGE new climbing centre – complete with Europe’s highest dropslide

Children from Old Newton C of E Primary School in Suffolk who were treated to a soft launch day at the new Clip 'n Climb Centre in The Havens, Ipswich yesterday.. The centre opens this coming weekend. Pictures: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists