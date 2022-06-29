Emergency services attending incident in Suffolk town

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Hadleigh - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in a Suffolk town.

Police and fire crews are at the incident in Hadleigh after being called to Stonehouse Road at about 2.30pm today, Wednesday, June 29.

Any details of the incident are not yet clear but several emergency service vehicles and helicopter have been spotted in the town.

Appliances from Princes Street, Woodbridge and Hadleigh have been called to the scene.



