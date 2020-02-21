E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hadleigh high street blocked after two Fords collide

PUBLISHED: 17:22 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:00 21 February 2020

Benton Street in Hadleigh is blocked after a collision involving two Ford cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Benton Street in Hadleigh is blocked after a collision involving two Ford cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Emergency services have been called to Hadleigh high street after a collision involving two cars has blocked the road both ways.

Police were called to the incident at 4.05pm to reports that a Ford Mondeo and Ford Feista had collided in Benton Street.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene to assist with the incident as it was thought they were needed to help free a person from their car.

Three engines attended the scene from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Hadleigh.

Police are diverting traffic down Hook Lane as both lanes of Benton Street are currently blocked.

An ambulance was called to the scene although no one is believed to have suffered life changing or life threatening injuries.

Police have confirmed that one person involved will need hospital treatment and the ambulance have freed a person from their car.

Traffic is building up in the area.

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hadleigh high street blocked after two Fords collide

Benton Street in Hadleigh is blocked after a collision involving two Ford cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance called as driver becomes stranded in water

The air ambulance has been called to Gazeley (file photo) Picture: EAAA

Opponents to Bradwell B power station voice concerns as public consultations launched

Public consultations for the proposed Bradwell B nuclear power station have been launched by EDF and CGN Picture: EDF ENERGY

‘We’re riding the storm quite well’ - Bury Town boss Chenery

Bury Town's Joe Hood, right, celebrates his equaliser during the recent 2-1 home win over Histon. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Driver banned after totting up 48 penalty points

The 60mph limit on the Orwell Bridge is enforced by average speed cameras Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24