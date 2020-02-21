Hadleigh high street blocked after two Fords collide

Benton Street in Hadleigh is blocked after a collision involving two Ford cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Emergency services have been called to Hadleigh high street after a collision involving two cars has blocked the road both ways.

Police were called to the incident at 4.05pm to reports that a Ford Mondeo and Ford Feista had collided in Benton Street.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene to assist with the incident as it was thought they were needed to help free a person from their car.

Three engines attended the scene from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Hadleigh.

Police are diverting traffic down Hook Lane as both lanes of Benton Street are currently blocked.

An ambulance was called to the scene although no one is believed to have suffered life changing or life threatening injuries.

Police have confirmed that one person involved will need hospital treatment and the ambulance have freed a person from their car.

Traffic is building up in the area.