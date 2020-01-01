E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man faces jail sentence after admitting rape

PUBLISHED: 11:50 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 11 March 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 58-year-old Hadleigh man has been warned he is facing a lengthy jail term after he admitted rape.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 9) for a plea hearing was Gary Thomas, of Timperley Road, Hadleigh.

You may also want to watch:

He pleaded guilty to raping a woman on July 2 2017 but denied attempting to orally rape her and sexually assaulting her on the same date.

Claire Matthews, prosecuting, said the pleas to the offences were acceptable and asked for the offences Thomas denied to be left on the court file.

Adjourning the case to allow the victim to attend court to read an impact statement, Judge Rupert Overbury told Thomas: 'Please don't expect anything other than a lengthy custodial sentence.'

He remanded Thomas in custody until the sentencing hearing which will take place on March 25.

Lynne Shirley for Thomas said her client didn't have any convictions for any similar offences.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Street cordoned off after man dies in Colchester

A man has died after being found unwell in Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town could live stream matches for fans if coronavirus forces games to be played behind closed doors

Ipswich Town may live stream games free for fans if the coronavirus forces matches to be played behind closed doors.. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Man, 25, accused of burglary at town centre bar and café

Edmundo Lounge (right) in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Traffic clears on A14 after two vehicle crash

There are long delays on the A14 following a collision near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 bridge plunge lorry driver ploughed into car and through crash barrier

Marcin Koziol's lorry at the foot of the bridge over the A14 at Claydon Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24