Man faces jail sentence after admitting rape

A 58-year-old Hadleigh man has been warned he is facing a lengthy jail term after he admitted rape.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 9) for a plea hearing was Gary Thomas, of Timperley Road, Hadleigh.

He pleaded guilty to raping a woman on July 2 2017 but denied attempting to orally rape her and sexually assaulting her on the same date.

Claire Matthews, prosecuting, said the pleas to the offences were acceptable and asked for the offences Thomas denied to be left on the court file.

Adjourning the case to allow the victim to attend court to read an impact statement, Judge Rupert Overbury told Thomas: 'Please don't expect anything other than a lengthy custodial sentence.'

He remanded Thomas in custody until the sentencing hearing which will take place on March 25.

Lynne Shirley for Thomas said her client didn't have any convictions for any similar offences.