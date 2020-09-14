Police concerned for missing Hadleigh man Graham Goodchild

Police are concerned for the welfare of Hadleigh man Graham Goodchild, who has been reported missing.

Mr Goodchild, 45, was reported missing in the town on Monday, September 14, having last been seen at his home address around 11am that morning.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall and of a large build with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt with black stripes on the arms and camouflage trainers. It is believed he may have been carrying a black shoulder bag with a motif on it.

A police spokesman said officers and Graham’s family are concerned for his welfare, and have asked for those who have seen him – or have any information regarding his whereabouts – to contact Suffolk police on 101.