News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

First look at Hadleigh's new £2.4million pool and leisure centre

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:29 AM March 17, 2021   
A brand new swimming pool at Abbeycroft Leisure is set to open in April Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A brand new swimming pool at Abbeycroft Leisure is set to open in April Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

This is what Hadleigh's brand new, £2.4million leisure looks like - ahead of its opening in the next few weeks.

Abbeycroft Leisure Centre was supposed to open in the town last summer, but the coronavirus crisis meant it was delayed.

It is now set to open in April, with centre manager Jonathan Harvey saying the state of the art pool will be accessible for everyone.

He added: "As part of the investment we have got a new pool pod, which allows people to get in and out of the pool with ease.

Jonothan Harvey Abbeycroft Leisure centre manager. A brand new swimming pool at Abbeycroft Leisure i

Jonothan Harvey Abbeycroft Leisure centre manager. A brand new swimming pool at Abbeycroft Leisure is set to open in April Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We have also got some new gala equipment for our competitive swimming club."

A brand new swimming pool at Abbeycroft Leisure is set to open in April Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The brand new facility also includes a health suite : CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Councillor Derek Davis said the council wanted to make this a facility worthy of all residents in Babergh.

You may also want to watch:

He added: "Babergh has spent £2.4million on this, working in collaboration with Abbeycroft Leisure and the contractors Rose, who have been absolutely superb.

Funding for the project also came from Hadleigh Town Council, which gave £200,000, and £150,000 from Sport England.

A brand new swimming pool at Abbeycroft Leisure is set to open in April Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The new leisure centre has fitted a pool pod Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND



Most Read

  1. 1 How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Connolly and Garner condemn Town to defeat
  3. 3 Bomb squad called after 25lb Second World War bomb found in field
  1. 4 'There's so much work to be done... but we don't have time for negativity' - Cook on 2-0 loss at Fleetwood
  2. 5 Suffolk nursery sold for undisclosed fee
  3. 6 Slight increases in infection rates in some Suffolk districts
  4. 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-0 loss at Fleetwood
  5. 8 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
  6. 9 Anger as farm charity decides to sell Suffolk care home
  7. 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 loss at Fleetwood
Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Sunderland players celebrate with the Papa John's Trophy after the 2021 final at Wembley Stadium, Lo

Twitter

'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
A C-130 Mk3 Hercules transport aircraft like the one at RAF Honington

RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
A12 at Little Glemham

Delays on A12 after car ends up in ditch

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus