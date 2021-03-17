First look at Hadleigh's new £2.4million pool and leisure centre
This is what Hadleigh's brand new, £2.4million leisure looks like - ahead of its opening in the next few weeks.
Abbeycroft Leisure Centre was supposed to open in the town last summer, but the coronavirus crisis meant it was delayed.
It is now set to open in April, with centre manager Jonathan Harvey saying the state of the art pool will be accessible for everyone.
He added: "As part of the investment we have got a new pool pod, which allows people to get in and out of the pool with ease.
"We have also got some new gala equipment for our competitive swimming club."
Councillor Derek Davis said the council wanted to make this a facility worthy of all residents in Babergh.
He added: "Babergh has spent £2.4million on this, working in collaboration with Abbeycroft Leisure and the contractors Rose, who have been absolutely superb.
Funding for the project also came from Hadleigh Town Council, which gave £200,000, and £150,000 from Sport England.
