Hadleigh mayor urges people to continue to get vaccinated

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:30 AM April 8, 2021   
Frank Minns, the mayor of Hadleigh, is writing to Babergh and Suffolk County Council to propose a joint objection to the...

Hadleigh Town Mayor Frank Minns said people should not be scared to have their vaccine - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Hadleigh Town Mayor Frank Minns is urging everyone to still have their jab after concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine

Mr Minns said: "The vaccine has been a vital part of the astonishing success of the national inoculation programme, and a triumph of British science, manufactured by a company that is selling it at a cost, unlike any of the others. 

"More than 11 million people, including myself have had the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, which has had a possible link to a very rare blood clotting condition in the brain and there has been 30 cases of the condition among all those, and seven deaths. 

"The vaccination is far more important and the risk of this particular blood clot arising is so tiny, and the risk of catching the virus is so much greater and so much more dangerous to so many more people. It would be completely misguided to refuse the vaccine on the grounds that there is this very, very tiny risk.  

"My worry with all this speculation is that there are people who have had one of the AstraZeneca doses and think they do not fancy the risks attached to it.

"It is such a tiny risk and it does not justify any hesitancy at all. All medicines are a risk, they all have potential side effects. You only have to look at one of those terrifying leaflets that comes out of a box of pills and see what happens to one in a thousand people.  

"When you are called by the health centre, please do not hesitate to have your jab."



