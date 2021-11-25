News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters tackle recycling lorry blaze in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:53 PM November 25, 2021
Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

Fire crews were called to a blaze in the rear of a recycling lorry near Halesworth - Credit: Archant

Firefighters spent more than six hours battling a recycling lorry blaze in east Suffolk today. 

Crews were called to the fire in Blackheath Road, Wenhaston, near Halesworth, just before 5.40am. 

The blaze was not fully extinguished until 2pm after crews were forced back to the scene when smoke was seen coming from the vehicle.  

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The lorry was well alight on arrival. 

"Hose jet reels were used to extinguish the blaze and assistance was requested for Cobra cold cut equipment to help with the fire."

This equipment is a super high-pressured water system that can cut through materials and extinguish fires. 

Initially a 'stop' was called at 10.53am, but firefighters were called back at 12.30pm after "a small amount of smoke" was reported coming from the back of the vehicle. 

Crews used jets to extinguish the blaze with a final 'stop' call being made just after 2pm. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk

