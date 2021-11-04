Halesworth church to be turned in day care centre to help people with dementia

Halesworth Methodist Church is going to be converted into a day care centre - Credit: Google Maps

The Halesworth Methodist Church will change from a place of worship to day care centre following a successful planning application.

The church, which dates back to 1877, will also be extended to the rear to create three new offices and two new parking spaces.

The day care centre will replace the services that were provided at the now closed Rayner Green Resource Centre, in part thanks to League of Friends (now FHCHC) trustees who have been working so that the service remains in Halesworth.

FHCHC bought Halesworth Methodist Church as an alternative location so they can provide an appropriate environment for people with social care needs, including those living with dementia.

The facility will accommodate up to 15 service users every day, from Monday to Friday, a total of 75 service users a week.

East Suffolk Council will be funding service users that are eligible for social day care at the new centre.

For more, search 'DC/21/2728/FUL' on East Suffolk Council's planning portal.