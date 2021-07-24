Iconic hospital likely to be sold to private developer
- Credit: EDP pics � 2007
The deadline for a community takeover of a disused hospital in Halesworth is fast approaching and with no interest shown as yet the site is likely to be sold to developers instead.
In an extraordinary meeting on Thursday night, Halesworth Town Council discussed the future of the former Patrick Stead Hospital, which closed in November 2015.
Earlier this month, NHS Property Services notified the town council that it intends to start the disposal process for the Bungay Road property.
As part of the process, community groups have until August 6 to declare an interest in acquiring the building before it goes on the open market.
Rosemary Lewis, chairman of Halesworth Town Council, said no parties have declared an interest in a community takeover.
She said: "It's an iconic building and it has a special place in the hearts of the people of Halesworth.
"I don't think there will be a group come forward to buy it - it would be a mammoth task.
"It's very sad, but I just hope that a developer comes around and is sympathetic to the building. If it could have community use for Halesworth, that would be great."
