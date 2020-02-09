Rail services blocked after telegraph pole falls on line

The telegraph pole fell near Halesworth Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Greater Anglia

Rail services in Suffolk have been disrupted due to a fallen telegraph pole on the line near Halesworth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia said on Twitter that all lines between Saxmundham and Beccles have been blocked, with disruption expected until the end of the day.

The fallen pole will affect services from Ipswich to Lowestoft, which will now terminate at Saxmundham.

The incident comes after many roads in Suffolk have had to be cleared due to fallen down trees amid the string winds of Storm Ciara.