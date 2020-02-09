Rail services blocked after telegraph pole falls on line
PUBLISHED: 11:14 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 09 February 2020
Rail services in Suffolk have been disrupted due to a fallen telegraph pole on the line near Halesworth.
Greater Anglia said on Twitter that all lines between Saxmundham and Beccles have been blocked, with disruption expected until the end of the day.
The fallen pole will affect services from Ipswich to Lowestoft, which will now terminate at Saxmundham.
The incident comes after many roads in Suffolk have had to be cleared due to fallen down trees amid the string winds of Storm Ciara.