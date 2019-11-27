E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Burglars steal guitars during break-in

PUBLISHED: 18:32 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:32 27 November 2019

The guitars were stolen from a business in Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Six guitars were stolen when raiders broke into a building on an industrial estate in Mildenhall.

The burglary happened at the premises in Hampstead Avenue some time between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday, November 20.

The guitars stolen were:

■ An Epiphone G-400 pro electric guitar (cherry coloured)

■ An Alba telecaster guitar (silver)

■ A Tanglewood TSB 59 semi-hollow guitar (red cherry)

■ A Squier Bullet Strat HSS Arctic Fender (white)

■ A Brunswick BTK50 Electro-Acoustic

■ An Ibanez ART120QA Traditional Transparent Sunburst (black)

Anyone with any information about the burglary, or who may have been offered guitars for sale matching the descriptions above, is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary's incident and crime management hub, quoting reference number 70587/19.

People can call 101 or visit the force's online reporting tool.

Alternatively email Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit the Crimestoppers website.

