‘I am so unbelievably proud of what I accomplished’ - Hannah exits MasterChef

PUBLISHED: 10:59 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 02 April 2020

Hannah Gregory left MasterChef on April 1 during Knockout Week Picture: BBC

Hannah Gregory left MasterChef on April 1 during Knockout Week Picture: BBC

BBC

A MasterChef contestant from Bury St Edmunds has said she is “absolutely devastated” to leave the competition - but is “so unbelievably proud” of what she has accomplished.

Hannah Gregory from Bury St Edmunds made it to the final 16 of the series Picture: BBCHannah Gregory from Bury St Edmunds made it to the final 16 of the series Picture: BBC

Hannah Gregory, 33, exited the show during Wednesday’s episode after her lamb dish failed to reach the level of perfection judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace were seeking at this stage in the contest.

MORE: MasterChef contestant Hannah Gregory from Suffolk tells us what she’s cooking at home during lockdown

Hannah, a creative producer for music festivals, had made it to the final 16 after getting through the quarter-finals but left during ‘Knockout Week’, the stage before the semi-finals.

She told us in a previous interview how she pushed on through the show while suffering with debilitating fatigue.

MORE: ‘You can be whoever you want to be’ – Suffolk MasterChef contestant Hannah inspires others with chronic fatigue

She said: “It sounds very dramatic but I can only describe the feeling [of leaving the show] as the most horrific break-up. I had dreamed about being on it for 10 years - you regularly imagine what it would be like to win it but you never give yourself time to think about what would happen if you don’t, and it is brutal.

“Now that period is over, and believe me it took a while, I am so unbelievably proud of what I accomplished. To even get on the show is an achievement, to make the final 16 is out of this world.

“People living with chronic illness are often taught to believe there are limits in what they can do - this is absolutely not the case.

“There will always be bad days in the kitchen but I know I am a good cook, the confidence the whole experience has given me - there are no words.

“I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me and what’s in store! Watch this space.”

MORE: ‘Nothing short of genius’: Suffolk MasterChef contestant Hannah makes quarter finals

Hannah is launching supper clubs in the Bury St Edmunds area under the name Wander Sups, but everything is on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.

Her Instagram handle is @WanderSups

