Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hardcore Hobbies in Bury St Edmunds to close down

PUBLISHED: 08:56 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 20 May 2019

Hardcore Hobbies in Bury St Edmunds is closing down Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hardcore Hobbies in Bury St Edmunds is closing down Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A independent shop in Bury St Edmunds will close its doors for good next month after trading for 20 years in the town.

Hardcore Hobbies, in Risbygate Street, announced its closure on Facebook and thanked customers for their support over the years.

The shop, which sells BMX, skate and scooter kit and clothing from well-known brands, will close on Saturday, June 29.

You may also want to watch:

A Facebook post read: "We are sad to announce that we will be closing our physical store on Saturday, June 29.

"Hardcore Hobbies is, and has been so much more than a business to us and many others over the twenty years we have been trading.

"We would like to take this opportunity to send out a heartfelt thank you to all of our customers, team riders, staff, distributors and brands that we have dealt with, the people we have met along our journey have undoubtedly been the store's highlight."

A closing down sale is currently taking place at the store, with deals on a large majority of items, the post added.

Most Read

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Helicopter lands and Ben Thatcher jumps out, in full training kit’ - Walters reveals Thatcher’s Christmas Day helicopter trip to avoid Keane fine

Former Ipswich Town striker Jon Walters told Talksport that Ben Thatcher once arrived at Ipswich Town training via helicopter on Christmas Day to avoid a fine from then-boss Roy Keane. Picture: TALKSPORT TWITTER

First ‘Ipswich in 60’ trains to be launched by Greater Anglia

The first fast trains will be hauled by existing Intercity stock. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Helicopter lands and Ben Thatcher jumps out, in full training kit’ - Walters reveals Thatcher’s Christmas Day helicopter trip to avoid Keane fine

Former Ipswich Town striker Jon Walters told Talksport that Ben Thatcher once arrived at Ipswich Town training via helicopter on Christmas Day to avoid a fine from then-boss Roy Keane. Picture: TALKSPORT TWITTER

First ‘Ipswich in 60’ trains to be launched by Greater Anglia

The first fast trains will be hauled by existing Intercity stock. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jaguars, Range Rovers and BMW X5s driven by ambulance staff on the NHS

A Jaguar XF is named on a list of cars leased by East of England Ambulance Service staff Picture: JAGUAR

Part of Abbey Gardens aviary to be demolished

Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hardcore Hobbies in Bury St Edmunds to close down

Hardcore Hobbies in Bury St Edmunds is closing down Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Life after a kidney transplant – Claire’s story 20 years on from dad’s donation

Claire's father Paul gave her the gift of life 20 years ago when he donated his kidney Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Huge landmark for Beattie statue campaign as total hits £80k and work gets under way

Terry Butcher and Brian Talbot on stage at the gala Picture: Iain Blacklaw
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists