A independent shop in Bury St Edmunds will close its doors for good next month after trading for 20 years in the town.

Hardcore Hobbies, in Risbygate Street, announced its closure on Facebook and thanked customers for their support over the years.

The shop, which sells BMX, skate and scooter kit and clothing from well-known brands, will close on Saturday, June 29.

A Facebook post read: "We are sad to announce that we will be closing our physical store on Saturday, June 29.

"Hardcore Hobbies is, and has been so much more than a business to us and many others over the twenty years we have been trading.

"We would like to take this opportunity to send out a heartfelt thank you to all of our customers, team riders, staff, distributors and brands that we have dealt with, the people we have met along our journey have undoubtedly been the store's highlight."

A closing down sale is currently taking place at the store, with deals on a large majority of items, the post added.