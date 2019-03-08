Million pound Harry Potter house still for sale two years after listing

De Vere House in Lavenham which is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market. Picture: www.carterjonas.co.uk Archant

The house with one of the most photographed front doors in the UK, made famous for featuring in the magical Harry Potter film series is still on sale, more than two years after going on the market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

De Vere house in Lavenham is up for sale. Some of the house was used to filming for the Harry Potter films Picture: ARCHANT De Vere house in Lavenham is up for sale. Some of the house was used to filming for the Harry Potter films Picture: ARCHANT

The iconic De Vere House in Water Street, Lavenham, was put up for sale for £1 million in June 2017 - however, 29 months later, the property is still on the market.

The price of the house, described by agents Carter Jonas as an "outstanding Grade I listed property", was dropped down to £950,000 a year after the initial listing in a bid to gain more interest in the famous house.

Caroline Edwards, partner at the property firm said: "This fabulous house is a very famous property and any party interested in purchasing it will need to accept that level of interest that comes with it."

The Water Street house became famous after appearing in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows where it was featured as the young magician's birthplace.

- See the property listing for Harry Potter's birth place here

The home was also 'cut up' using various shots and used to create the entire Godrick's Hollow village.

The actors, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson did not actually film in Lavenham, however, as the film footage was converted into computer generated images (CGIs) and used as backdrops for the actors in studio shots.

It is now said to be the second most photographed house in the UK - only just being beaten by No 10, Downing Street.

The six bedroom property is described by Carter Jonas as being "steeped in history".

Their description continues: "Even though Lavenham is synonymous with fine timber framed houses, De Vere House stands out as one of the most prestigious with its beautiful façade and significant period features throughout.

"The façade is jettied with exposed timbers, brick nogging (herringbone design), leaded mullions and ornate carved timbers. The front door of De Vere House is one of its most notable features and appears in numerous guide books and Treasures of Britain."

The Lavenham property currently comprises two halves which can easily be returned to one family home as it has two connecting doors. The smaller wing has previously been a successful holiday let property and comprises: a reception hall, drawing room, kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms and two en suite bathrooms.