E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Million pound Harry Potter house still for sale two years after listing

PUBLISHED: 16:30 07 November 2019

De Vere House in Lavenham which is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market. Picture: www.carterjonas.co.uk

De Vere House in Lavenham which is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market. Picture: www.carterjonas.co.uk

Archant

The house with one of the most photographed front doors in the UK, made famous for featuring in the magical Harry Potter film series is still on sale, more than two years after going on the market.

De Vere house in Lavenham is up for sale. Some of the house was used to filming for the Harry Potter films Picture: ARCHANTDe Vere house in Lavenham is up for sale. Some of the house was used to filming for the Harry Potter films Picture: ARCHANT

The iconic De Vere House in Water Street, Lavenham, was put up for sale for £1 million in June 2017 - however, 29 months later, the property is still on the market.

The price of the house, described by agents Carter Jonas as an "outstanding Grade I listed property", was dropped down to £950,000 a year after the initial listing in a bid to gain more interest in the famous house.

Caroline Edwards, partner at the property firm said: "This fabulous house is a very famous property and any party interested in purchasing it will need to accept that level of interest that comes with it."

The Water Street house became famous after appearing in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows where it was featured as the young magician's birthplace.

- See the property listing for Harry Potter's birth place here

The home was also 'cut up' using various shots and used to create the entire Godrick's Hollow village.

The actors, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson did not actually film in Lavenham, however, as the film footage was converted into computer generated images (CGIs) and used as backdrops for the actors in studio shots.

It is now said to be the second most photographed house in the UK - only just being beaten by No 10, Downing Street.

The six bedroom property is described by Carter Jonas as being "steeped in history".

Their description continues: "Even though Lavenham is synonymous with fine timber framed houses, De Vere House stands out as one of the most prestigious with its beautiful façade and significant period features throughout.

"The façade is jettied with exposed timbers, brick nogging (herringbone design), leaded mullions and ornate carved timbers. The front door of De Vere House is one of its most notable features and appears in numerous guide books and Treasures of Britain."

The Lavenham property currently comprises two halves which can easily be returned to one family home as it has two connecting doors. The smaller wing has previously been a successful holiday let property and comprises: a reception hall, drawing room, kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms and two en suite bathrooms.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Road closed following ‘serious collision’ involving bus and pedestrian

Police are at the scene of a serious collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in Exning Road, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Liberal Democrats stand aside for Greens in Bury St Edmunds in 2019 General Election

Helen Geake (right) with Green Party co-leader Sian Berry. Ms Geake will not be facing a Liberal Democrat as she bids to win Bury St Edmunds. Picture: JOHN MATTHISSEN

Man charged following alleged drug deal

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Suffolk firefighters called up to England as local squad gains momentum

The Suffolk fire squad on matchday Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Fire crew tackles forklift truck blaze

Firefighters quickly dealt with a forklift truck blaze at Cooke Road on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists