E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Quayside 373 homes bid 'will spoil the skyline', opponents fear

PUBLISHED: 07:30 13 January 2020

A CGI impression of what the Harwich Navyard could look like when completed Picture: GAUNT FRANCIS ARCHITECTS

A CGI impression of what the Harwich Navyard could look like when completed Picture: GAUNT FRANCIS ARCHITECTS

Archant

A major quayside development of 373 homes with restaurants and cafes has come under fire from neighbours - who believe it "will spoil the skyline" of a historic Essex fishing port.

This aerial photo is overlayed with an artist's impression of what the Navyard could look like when finished. The development is made up for more than 200 flats and 100 homes Picture: GAUNT FRANCIS ARCHITECTSThis aerial photo is overlayed with an artist's impression of what the Navyard could look like when finished. The development is made up for more than 200 flats and 100 homes Picture: GAUNT FRANCIS ARCHITECTS

Harwich Navalyard Wharf would include a range of flats and homes, from one-bedroom to four-bedroom options, as well as eateries and a new flood defence.

Developers say the plans will bring much-needed homes to the area, as well as be sympathetic to the original town.

But the plans, first submitted in December 2019, have been met with criticism from the public.

In total 38 objections have been made to the planning application, with Frances Vincent, of St Helens Green, saying: "I object to the building of what amounts to another town without sufficient consultation.

"High rise flats that will spoil the skyline. Unsympathetic design with a medieval town.

You may also want to watch:

"Doctors and hospitals and other local services are currently oversubscribed. How can they cope with nearly 400 more homes?"

Allan Binks, one of Navyard Ltd's directors, said: "We are listening to the comments and they are interesting. Some of them address things like pressures on the NHS but if you look across Essex, those are complaints you can make anywhere because the health service is so stretched.

"The general layout is very much a continuation of Old Harwich, it has been designed to be sympathetic with the original town.

"And to get the flood defence replaced and raised, there needs to be tens of millions spent before a spade even goes in the ground."

There are also fears the community will be priced out of the homes.

A viability study carried out by development consultants Arebray says plans may not yield a large enough profit if the developers include the council's quote of affordable housing.

Consultation on the Harwich development closes on March 3.

Most Read

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Closing John Grose dealership site up for sale for £2m – will a supermarket swoop?

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Members of the public ‘box-in’ car to thwart suspected thieves

The car was blocked from escaping by members of the public Picture: NSRAPT

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes

North Stander: Cheer up Mr Lambert! Play like that every week, we’ll storm this league

Lovin’ it: Alan Judge celebrates scoring Town's third. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Closing John Grose dealership site up for sale for £2m – will a supermarket swoop?

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Members of the public ‘box-in’ car to thwart suspected thieves

The car was blocked from escaping by members of the public Picture: NSRAPT

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes

North Stander: Cheer up Mr Lambert! Play like that every week, we’ll storm this league

Lovin’ it: Alan Judge celebrates scoring Town's third. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Quayside 373 homes bid ‘will spoil the skyline’, opponents fear

A CGI impression of what the Harwich Navyard could look like when completed Picture: GAUNT FRANCIS ARCHITECTS

Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Heavy traffic on A14 eastbound after crash near Seven Hills roundabout

Police are at the scene of a crash on the A14 near Seven Hills roundabout Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Points failure causes delays on the rails

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Pictures: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists