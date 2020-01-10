Quayside 373 homes bid 'will spoil the skyline', opponents fear

A CGI impression of what the Harwich Navyard could look like when completed Picture: GAUNT FRANCIS ARCHITECTS Archant

A major quayside development of 373 homes with restaurants and cafes has come under fire from neighbours - who believe it "will spoil the skyline" of a historic Essex fishing port.

This aerial photo is overlayed with an artist's impression of what the Navyard could look like when finished. The development is made up for more than 200 flats and 100 homes Picture: GAUNT FRANCIS ARCHITECTS This aerial photo is overlayed with an artist's impression of what the Navyard could look like when finished. The development is made up for more than 200 flats and 100 homes Picture: GAUNT FRANCIS ARCHITECTS

Harwich Navalyard Wharf would include a range of flats and homes, from one-bedroom to four-bedroom options, as well as eateries and a new flood defence.

Developers say the plans will bring much-needed homes to the area, as well as be sympathetic to the original town.

But the plans, first submitted in December 2019, have been met with criticism from the public.

In total 38 objections have been made to the planning application, with Frances Vincent, of St Helens Green, saying: "I object to the building of what amounts to another town without sufficient consultation.

"High rise flats that will spoil the skyline. Unsympathetic design with a medieval town.

"Doctors and hospitals and other local services are currently oversubscribed. How can they cope with nearly 400 more homes?"

Allan Binks, one of Navyard Ltd's directors, said: "We are listening to the comments and they are interesting. Some of them address things like pressures on the NHS but if you look across Essex, those are complaints you can make anywhere because the health service is so stretched.

"The general layout is very much a continuation of Old Harwich, it has been designed to be sympathetic with the original town.

"And to get the flood defence replaced and raised, there needs to be tens of millions spent before a spade even goes in the ground."

There are also fears the community will be priced out of the homes.

A viability study carried out by development consultants Arebray says plans may not yield a large enough profit if the developers include the council's quote of affordable housing.

Consultation on the Harwich development closes on March 3.