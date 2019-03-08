Investigation launched following stabbing in Suffolk town

Suffolk police has confirmed a man was stabbed in Balmoral Drive, Haverhill on Tuesday afternoon, July 16 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Detectives are launching an appeal for any information about a stabbing - the second serious assault in the same town this week.

Police were called to the scene in Balmoral Drive, Haverhill, at about 4pm Tuesday afternoon, July 16, following reports of a man being injured in the shoulder.

A man, who police believe to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed his injuries are not life threatening. He has now been discharged.

Enquiries were conducted at the scene of the incident and an investigation into the assault is now underway.

The attack was the second serious assault to happen in the town on Tuesday, with another man in his 30s injured shortly after 1.30am in the recreation ground near to Clements Lane.

The man in the earlier assault was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, where officers say he is also in a stable condition.

It is not currently known if the two assaults are linked.

Those with information regarding the afternoon assault are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 41666/19.