Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Investigation launched following stabbing in Suffolk town

PUBLISHED: 11:31 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 17 July 2019

Suffolk police has confirmed a man was stabbed in Balmoral Drive, Haverhill on Tuesday afternoon, July 16 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police has confirmed a man was stabbed in Balmoral Drive, Haverhill on Tuesday afternoon, July 16 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Detectives are launching an appeal for any information about a stabbing - the second serious assault in the same town this week.

Police were called to the scene in Balmoral Drive, Haverhill, at about 4pm Tuesday afternoon, July 16, following reports of a man being injured in the shoulder.

A man, who police believe to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed his injuries are not life threatening. He has now been discharged.

Enquiries were conducted at the scene of the incident and an investigation into the assault is now underway.

The attack was the second serious assault to happen in the town on Tuesday, with another man in his 30s injured shortly after 1.30am in the recreation ground near to Clements Lane.

The man in the earlier assault was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, where officers say he is also in a stable condition.

It is not currently known if the two assaults are linked.

Those with information regarding the afternoon assault are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 41666/19.

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested after school break-in results in police chase

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’ve never been so appalled’ – Claims of personal attacks threaten parish council

Wickham Market Parish chairman Dick Jenkinson and clerk Jo Peters, pictured at a Christmas market event, have been at the centre of a council row Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shipping container adapted for Killing Eve by Ipswich company to be auctioned for charity

The shipping container which was converted by Adaptainer on location for Killing Eve Picture: Sid Gentle Films

Plans to close Suffolk village school are scrapped

Plans to close Beck Row Primary Academy have been scrapped Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Your amazing pictures of Suffolk’s stunning beaches

WINNER - Scenes from Shingle Street beach Picture: PETER CUTTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists