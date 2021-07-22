News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jury considering conclusion into death of warehouse worker in Haverhill

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:55 PM July 22, 2021   
Culina CEO Steve Winwood paid tribute to Mr Klementjevs Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Culina Logistics warehouse where Mr Klementjevs died - Credit: Google

Jurors are considering a conclusion in the inquest of a cleaner who died in an incident at a Haverhill warehouse nearly three years ago.

The inquest into the death of 44-year-old Dzintars Klementjevs at Culina Logistics, at Haverhill Business Park, opened at Suffolk Coroners' Court on Monday.

The hearing was told how Mr Klementjevs, who was originally from Latvia, died after a "large amount" of pallets fell down on him on November 22, 2018.

Colleagues said the pallets fell after a ride-on scrubbing cleaning machine Mr Klementjevs was operating collided with a forklift.

On Tuesday, pathologist Dr Karl Love told the inquest how Mr Klementjevs had suffered a "chest crush injury" in the incident.

Upon arrival at the scene, paramedic Neil Curry said Mr Klementjevs had no pulse and was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, the final day of the inquest, the 10-person jury received a summing up of the inquest from area coroner Catherine Wood.

Jurors then retired to consider the conclusion in Mr Klementjevs' death, which Ms Wood said must be unanimous.

Haverhill News

