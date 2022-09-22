News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family of five's home 'completely destroyed' by huge fire

Dolly Carter

Published: 7:30 AM September 22, 2022
Fire damage to a house in Haverhill

Fire damage to a house in Haverhill

A Haverhill family of five have spoken of their gratitude to the community after all their belongings were lost in a house fire earlier this week.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to an incident in Cambridge Way, Haverhill, on Monday, September 21.

A total of 12 engines from Woodbridge, Sudbury, Haverhill, Cambridge, Wickhambrook, Ixworth, Clare and Long Melford fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

Fire damage to a house in Haverhill

Fire damage to a house in Haverhill

The huge blaze ruined the family home of Piotrek and Justyna Kolataj and their three children, but luckily left the entire family and their dogs physically unharmed.

Piotrek, 39, said the first thing to catch fire was his daughter's toys, but luckily his youngest, five-year-old Lily, had her favourite toy sheep 'Ebeka' with her.

He added that the remainder of his family's belongings, including precious photographs, were "completely destroyed" but he's been "overwhelmed" by the help they've received.

"I don't know most of these people, but they've still helped us a lot," said Piotrek.

Fire damage to a house in Haverhill

Fire damage to a house in Haverhill

His three girls, Agatha, 15, Suzanna, 11 and Lily, 5, have been provided with replacement uniforms so they may return to school next week.

Piotrek has also received a fridge, washing machine and new clothes amongst other items donated by members of the Haverhill community and beyond.

The family have also been offered dog food from a charity for their two pooches Border Collie Daisy and Jack Russell Bella.

Piotrek said: "Thank you to everybody. It means the world."

Fire damage to a house in Haverhill

Fire damage to a house in Haverhill

They have now started a GoFundMe page to raise £2,000 for the remaining items they need.

Though it was only created on Tuesday, just under £1,500 has already been given by Haverhill residents and local businesses.

This money will be used to buy clothes, school supplies and hygiene products for the family.

On the donation page, Justyna said: "We are grateful for all the help and support we have been getting. Anything small will help us and make that difference."

For now, Piotrek, Justyna and their daughters are staying with family, but are hoping to move into a different house in two or three days time.

