Police concerned for welfare of missing 15-year-old girl

Eniola Hannah Majekodunmi has been reported missing from Haverhill - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing for information in tracing a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from west Suffolk.

Eniola Hannah Majekodunmi, known as Hannah, was last seen at her home in Haverhill at about 3pm last Saturday.

She was reported missing to police the following evening.

Hannah has connections to the London area and may have travelled there.

She described as black, 5ft 7ins tall, with black shoulder length hair.

She is believed to be wearing an orange top, light brown and cream jacket, light blue jeans, white trainers and was carrying a yellow handbag.

Anyone with information on Hannah's whereabouts is urged to call Suffolk police on 101.