Health fair to be held in Haverhill

PUBLISHED: 16:23 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 01 April 2019

Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Haverhill Leisure Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A free health information event designed to give tips and advice on staying active will be held this week.

The inaugural Haverhill Health Fair, which will be held on Friday, April 5, is being hosted by ONE Haverhill Partnership and Abbeycroft Leisure and supported by West Suffolk Community Engagement Group.

Held at Haverhill Leisure Centre between 10am and 2pm, visitors will get the chance to benefit from useful and practical advice to encourage them to lead a more comfortable life.

The aim of the event is to give people advice on becoming an active member of their community.

It has been supported by a number of local organisations, who will be attending on the day, while blood pressure testing, tai chi, wellbeing taster sessions and a free health walk at midday are among the attractions.

To find out more about the event, which also benefits from free parking, call 01440 702548 or simply turn up on the day.

