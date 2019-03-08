Suffolk man who is a danger to children jailed for 13 years

A Suffolk man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for more than 13 years by a judge who described him as a danger to children.

Sentencing 28-year-old Andrew Kinsella for 13-and-a-half years Judge David Pugh said: "I am satisfied that you present a significant risk of causing serious harm to children by committing further similar offences."

He said a psychiatrist who prepared a report on him considered Kinsella's offending had arisen out of his sexual preferences rather than any mental condition.

Kinsella, of Abingdon Place, Haverhill, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to orally raping a child under 13, four offences of sexually assaulting a child under 13, inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and three offences of making indecent pictures of children.

The court heard that 180 of the indecent images were in the most serious level A category, 178 were in category B and 76 were in the lowest level C category.

The offences were committed between March and November 2018.

In addition to jailing Kinsella Judge Pugh passed an extended licence period of five years.

He said Kinsella would have to serve two thirds of his sentence before he could be considered for release by the parole board and he would only be released when it was considered safe to do so.

Kinsella was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said the offences came to light after the victim made allegations about Kinsella to a member of her family and he was arrested in October last year.

Following his arrest Kinsella admitted watching child porn on the "dark web" and when his mobile phone was examined by police more than 400 indecent images of children were discovered.

Kinsella told officers his life had gone downhill since 2013 and he had used cannabis.

He admitted touching the girl sexually and getting her to touch him and admitted being sexually attracted to children.

Laura Kenyon, for Kinsella, said her client had been frank with the police and had made admissions which formed the basis of a number of the charges against him.