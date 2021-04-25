Pub could reopen as Toby Carvery or Harvester

Published: 8:00 AM April 25, 2021

The Fox in Little Wratting, near Haverhill, which could reopen - Credit: Google Maps

A disused pub near Haverhill is set to be reopened - with hopes it could be taken over by Toby Carvery or Harvester.

The Fox in Little Wratting, previously known as the Rising Sun, has been closed for a number of years as it was not deemed profitable, according to planning documents.

However, the applicant believes it may be viable once more due to changes in infrastructure in the village.

Planning documents submitted to West Suffolk Council said there are "interested parties" willing to manage the reopened pub.

The documents added: "It is proposed to be a development which could be taken over by a Toby Carvery or Harvester type chain for a restaurant/pub use, in order to serve the new community which will be surrounding this site.

"Initial consultations have been made to assess the viability of this proposal."

The scheme received the go-ahead from West Suffolk's planning department.