Pub could reopen as Toby Carvery or Harvester
- Credit: Google Maps
A disused pub near Haverhill is set to be reopened - with hopes it could be taken over by Toby Carvery or Harvester.
The Fox in Little Wratting, previously known as the Rising Sun, has been closed for a number of years as it was not deemed profitable, according to planning documents.
However, the applicant believes it may be viable once more due to changes in infrastructure in the village.
Planning documents submitted to West Suffolk Council said there are "interested parties" willing to manage the reopened pub.
The documents added: "It is proposed to be a development which could be taken over by a Toby Carvery or Harvester type chain for a restaurant/pub use, in order to serve the new community which will be surrounding this site.
You may also want to watch:
"Initial consultations have been made to assess the viability of this proposal."
The scheme received the go-ahead from West Suffolk's planning department.
Most Read
- 1 'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at Portman Road' - Cook on 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon
- 2 Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village
- 3 £4million cost of education for developer of 340-home estate
- 4 Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight
- 5 Matchday Recap: Town second best as Cornell penalty save keeps things level in Wimbledon draw
- 6 Could this pub be the hottest new place to eat in Suffolk?
- 7 Why Cook isn't planning to 'play the kids' over final four games
- 8 Driver arrested after woman in 70s dies in road collision
- 9 Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub
- 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon