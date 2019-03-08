Sunshine and Showers

'Outstanding' health commissioners rated among best in country

PUBLISHED: 11:41 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 20 July 2019

Dr Ed Garrett said he was

Dr Ed Garrett said he was "incredibly proud" to lead the trio of CCGs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The NHS organisations responsible for commissioning health care services in east and west Suffolk have both been rated 'outstanding'.

In the latest annual national assessments by NHS England for 2018/19, NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk and NHS West Suffolk clinical commissioning groups have been given the top rating - placing them among the very best in the country.

NHS North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group also achieved the 'outstanding' rating.

The in-depth assessment looks at 58 different aspects of each CCG's work taking into account its performance, patient outcomes, financial management and leadership.

Dr Ed Garratt, the CCGs' chief officer, said: "I am incredibly proud to lead a trio of CCGs which are all rated as being among the very best in the country.

"This undoubtedly gives local people absolute confidence that we are doing our very best to commission health services that meet local needs and support people to live long and happy lives.

"The assessments have rightly highlighted our commitment to alliance working, which means working more closely and better with our health and care partners across the patch. We are doing that and are already seeing positive results through better care for patients.

"Although there is always work to be done and improvements to be made, it is important that recognition is given to these ratings which show the outstanding work being done by commissioners."

