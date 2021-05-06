Published: 5:02 PM May 6, 2021

Over a third of over 16s in Suffolk have had both coronavirus vaccines - Credit: PA

More than a third of all people aged over 16 in Suffolk and north Essex have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest data.

The figures from NHS England released on Thursday showed that parts of Suffolk continued to feature near the top of national league tables for administering Covid vaccines.

Across Suffolk and north Essex, 34.4% of those over 16 have now had both doses of the vaccine.

This places the region fifth in the country for areas with the highest percentage of both doses given.

Just over two-thirds of the adult population in Suffolk and north Essex have now had at least one dose of the vaccine.

You may also want to watch:

At a district level, both East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk were in the top 10 nationally for the highest percentage of the population having had both doses - at 38.3% and 37.5% respectively.

Breaking the data down to an even smaller level, three Suffolk localities made it into the top ten for the highest percentage of people who have had both doses.

Felixstowe East and Saxmundham and Coldfair Green led the way, at 52.7% respectively.

Elmswell South, Haughley, Beyton and Felsham followed closely behind on 50.5%.

The areas of Suffolk with the lowest coronavirus vaccine levels continue to be in Ipswich and Colchester.

Westgate currently has the lowest number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine in Suffolk, with 38.4% of the over-16 population having been vaccinated.

16.7% of the adult population in the area has received both coronavirus vaccines.

Ipswich Central was only marginally better, with 40.7% of the population having had one vaccine and 18.5% having had both.

In Greenstead, in Colchester, just 31.2% of the population have had their first vaccine and 13.7% have had both vaccines.

The Wivenhoe and University area was also lower down the list, with 35.7% having had one vaccine and 16.3% having had both.

A spokesman for Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System said: “Latest figures show that more than 53,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the week up to May 2.

"We continue to urge people to take up the offer of a vaccination when invited and thank the staff and volunteers who are doing such great work in supporting the vaccination programme.”