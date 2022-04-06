'Superstar' 10-year-old to cycle 100 miles for guide dogs

Jack Johnson, 10 from Brantham, will be cycling 100 miles over the next month to raise money for guide dogs - Credit: Cathryn Johnson

A 10-year-old from Suffolk has decided to cycle 100 miles over the next month to raise money for Guide Dogs.

Jack Johnson, from Brantham, will be cycling 100 miles all in aid of Guide Dogs having seen first-hand the effect they can have on people's lives.

Jack's auntie Hannah is visually impaired and has a guide dog called Joy.

She said: "I’m so proud of Jack for doing this. Obviously, he knows how much Guide Dogs have changed my life.

"He has seen how much my guide dog Joy has done and is doing for me in my life.

Jack Johnson with his Auntie Hannah's guide dog Joy.

"When he said he was doing it for guide dogs, my heart just filled with so much joy because Joy really does live up to her name.

"Him fundraising for Guide Dogs can then hopefully help more visually impaired and blind people be able to get a guide dog of their own because they do cost a lot of money.

"I'm his number one supporter, I am so proud of my nephew. He is an absolute superstar."

Jack's mum Cathryn Johnson said: "Jack has a very kind nature and is always looking to do things for others whether that be fundraising or litter picking in the village.

"He first approached us about doing a challenge back in January but due to the weather, we decided to move it to April.

"He thought long and hard about what he could do and came up with the idea of a 100-mile bike ride over a month.

"Straight away he chose the charity Guide Dogs as he has such a close bond with his auntie and has seen the positive impact her guide dog has on her life.

"We are very proud of him setting himself this challenge and raising money for such an important charity."

A link to support Jack is here.