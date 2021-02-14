Infection rates fall as 15million in UK receive coronavirus vaccine

Published: 6:06 PM February 14, 2021 Updated: 6:58 PM February 14, 2021

Covid-19 infection rates have fallen again in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Archant

Coronavirus infection rates have continued to fall in Suffolk and north Essex after it was announced that more than 15million people in the UK had received the vaccine.

In the week up to February 10, Ipswich's infection rate of 118.3 cases per 100,000 people was the highest in the county.

East Suffolk's rate was reported as 81.4, closely followed by West Suffolk at 78.8.

A fall in cases in Mid Suffolk saw its infection rate fall to 58.7, while Babergh's figure of 53.2 was the lowest in the county.

Infection rates remained comparatively higher in several north Essex districts.

You may also want to watch:

In the same timeframe, Braintree's infection rate 174.3 closely followed by Tendring on 171.9.

Colchester's infection rate was slightly lower at 109.9.

The release of the latest infection rates comes after it was revealed that more than 15million people in the UK had received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fnadhimzahawi%2Fstatus%2F1360954512006078467&widget=Tweet

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Twitter the government "will not rest" in its bid to roll out the jab to all over-50s in the country by the end of April.