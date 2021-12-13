News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk's active heroes recognised

person

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM December 13, 2021
Staff from red oak primary school collecting their Active Suffolk Award

Staff from Red Oak Primary School, Lowestoft, collect their Active Suffolk Award. - Credit: Active Suffolk

An inspirational weight-loss journey, a flourishing football youth section and the landing of a professional basketball contract are among the stories behind this year's Active Suffolk Awardsn recipients. 

The awards celebrate those who have helped and supported local people to be more active over the last year.

Overall nine awards were given out this year following an independent judging panel review.

After the winners were revealed, Red Oak Primary School teacher Johnny Lee reacted on social media, tweeting: "Everyone at Red Oak is over the moon.

"We are truly honoured to receive this prestigious award."

Active Coach Award winner John Allitt, from Lil Kickers academy in Lowestoft, also reacted to the news of his recognition.

He said: "I am so so so chuffed! To receive the news was absolutely amazing, I am shocked, I never win anything."

The awards, which are in their fifteenth year, were last year replaced by the Lockdown Hero Campaign, recognising those who helped the region keep active during the unprecedented times we found ourselves in as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Active Advocate volunteer award winner Gavin Harvey

This years Active Advocate (volunteer) award winner is Gavin Harvey. - Credit: Active Suffolk

The full list of winners included:

The Active Primary School Award - Red Oak Primary School, Lowestoft

Young Inspiring Sportsperson - Millie King

Young Inspiring Sportsperson award winner, Millie King

Millie King scooped this years Young Inspiring Sportsperson award. - Credit: Active Suffolk

My Active Community Award - Kesgrave Junior Parkrun

Active Advocate Award (Volunteer) - Gavin Harvey

Active Advocate Award (Professional) - Paul Warner at the Personal Training Centre in Sudbury

Paul Warner of the Personal Training Centre, Sudbury

Paul Warner, from the Personal Training Centre in Sudbury, picked up the Active Advocate (professional) award. - Credit: Active Suffolk

The Active Change Award - Matthew Applegate

Inspiring Sportsperson Award - Harriet Welham 

Active Coach Award - Jon Allitt

Active Club Award - Lakenheath Youth Football Club

More information about the award winners can be found here.

Active Change Award winner Matthew Applegate

Matthew Applegate was the Active Change Award Winner, due to his incredible weight loss story, dropping from a size XXL to S. - Credit: Active Suffolk

Director of Active Suffolk, Gareth Davies, said: "As always, the calibre of nominations received has been second to none and we are grateful to everyone who has been recognised for their selfless efforts to support local people to be active, particularly whilst we navigate through a pandemic.

"Our aim at Active Suffolk is to increase physical activity levels across Suffolk, not only to support our physical health but our mental wellbeing too and we could not do this without those across the county with a shared vision."

Active Suffolk Active Community award winners, Kesgrave Junior Park Run

Kesgrave Junior Parkrun picked up the Active Community Award, they were amongst the first parkruns nationwide to relaunch post lockdown. - Credit: Active Suffolk


Active Coach award winner John Allitt

Active Coach award winner John Allitt is "so so so chuffed" to have been recognised by Active Suffolk. - Credit: Active Suffolk

   

Wellbeing
Suffolk

