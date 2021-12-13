Suffolk's active heroes recognised
- Credit: Active Suffolk
An inspirational weight-loss journey, a flourishing football youth section and the landing of a professional basketball contract are among the stories behind this year's Active Suffolk Awardsn recipients.
The awards celebrate those who have helped and supported local people to be more active over the last year.
Overall nine awards were given out this year following an independent judging panel review.
After the winners were revealed, Red Oak Primary School teacher Johnny Lee reacted on social media, tweeting: "Everyone at Red Oak is over the moon.
"We are truly honoured to receive this prestigious award."
Active Coach Award winner John Allitt, from Lil Kickers academy in Lowestoft, also reacted to the news of his recognition.
He said: "I am so so so chuffed! To receive the news was absolutely amazing, I am shocked, I never win anything."
The awards, which are in their fifteenth year, were last year replaced by the Lockdown Hero Campaign, recognising those who helped the region keep active during the unprecedented times we found ourselves in as a result of the Covid pandemic.
The full list of winners included:
The Active Primary School Award - Red Oak Primary School, Lowestoft
Young Inspiring Sportsperson - Millie King
My Active Community Award - Kesgrave Junior Parkrun
Active Advocate Award (Volunteer) - Gavin Harvey
Active Advocate Award (Professional) - Paul Warner at the Personal Training Centre in Sudbury
The Active Change Award - Matthew Applegate
Inspiring Sportsperson Award - Harriet Welham
Active Coach Award - Jon Allitt
Active Club Award - Lakenheath Youth Football Club
More information about the award winners can be found here.
Director of Active Suffolk, Gareth Davies, said: "As always, the calibre of nominations received has been second to none and we are grateful to everyone who has been recognised for their selfless efforts to support local people to be active, particularly whilst we navigate through a pandemic.
"Our aim at Active Suffolk is to increase physical activity levels across Suffolk, not only to support our physical health but our mental wellbeing too and we could not do this without those across the county with a shared vision."