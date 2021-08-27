Which chemists will be open on Bank Holiday Monday?
If you're in need of a trip to the chemists in Suffolk and north Essex on bank holiday Monday, use our handy guide for all the latest opening times.
Aldeburgh: Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street – open 10am to 3pm
Beccles: Boots Pharmacy, 5 New Market – open 10am to 4pm
Braintree: Boots, 7 George Yard, Sandpit Lane – open 10am to 4pm
Brightlingsea: Boots, 52 Victoria Place – open 10am to 2pm
Bury St Edmunds:
- Asda, Western Way – open 9am to 6pm
- Boots, 11-13 Cornhill – open 10.30am to 4.30pm
- Sainsbury’s, Bedingfeld Way – open 10am to 4pm
- Tesco, St Saviour’s Interchange – open 9am to 6pm
Chelmsford:
- Boots, 43 High Chelmer – open 8.30am to 6pm
- Lloyds Pharmacy, 2 White Hart Lane – open 10am to 4pm
- Tesco, 47-53 Springfield Road – open 9am to 6pm
- Tesco, Princes Road – open 9am to 6pm
Clacton on Sea:
- Boots, 15 North Road – open 10am to 2pm
- Boots, Pier Avenue – open 10am to 4pm
Colchester:
- Asda, Petrolea Close – open 9am to 6pm
- Boots, 2-4 West Parade, Plume Ave – open 10am to 3pm
- Boots, 4-6 Lion Walk – open 10am to 4pm
- Tesco, Highwoods Square – open 9am to 6pm
Felixstowe:
- Boots, 86 Hamilton Road – open 10am to 4pm
- Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue – open 10am to 4pm
Frinton: Boots, Connaught Avenue – open 10am to 4pm
Great Notley: Tesco, 1 The Square – open 9am to 6pm
Hadleigh: Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Heath Centre, Market Place – open 10am to 12pm
Halstead: Boots, 69-71 High Street – open 10am to 4pm
Haverhill:
- Lloyds at Sainsbury’s, Haycocks Road – open to 10am to 4pm
- Tesco, Cangle Road – open 9am to 6pm
Ipswich:
- Asda, Goddard Road – open 9am to 6pm
- Boots, 5 Tavern Street – open 10am to 5pm
- Morrison’s, Sproughton Road – open 10am to 4pm
- Sainsbury’s, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road – open 10am to 4pm
- Sainsburys, Hadleigh Road – open 10am to 4pm
- Tesco, Copdock, London Road – open 9am to 6pm
Kesgrave: Tesco, Ropes Drive – open 9am to 6pm
Manningtree: Boots, Century House, Station Road – open 11am to 3pm
Martlesham Heath: Tesco, Anson Road – open 9am to 6pm
Newmarket:
- Boots, 82 High Street – open 10am to 4pm
- Tesco, Fordham Road – open 9am to 6pm
Stanway:
- Boots, Tollgate West – open 10am to 11.59pm
- Lloyds, Western Approach – open 10am to 4pm
Stowmarket:
- Asda, 8-9 Wilkes Way – open 9am to 6pm
- Tesco, Cedars Link Road – open 9am to 6pm
Sudbury:
- Boots, 12-14 Market Hill – open 10am to 4pm
- Sainsburys, Cornard Road – open 10am to 4pm
- Tesco, Springlands Way – open 9am to 6pm
Woodbridge: Boots, 58 Thoroughfare – open 10am to 4pm