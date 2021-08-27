News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Which chemists will be open on Bank Holiday Monday?

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:00 PM August 27, 2021    Updated: 7:03 PM August 27, 2021
Medicines should always be bought from a registered pharmacy, the government says. Picture: SARAH LU

A number of pharmacies across Suffolk and north Essex will be open this August bank holiday - Credit: Archant

If you're in need of a trip to the chemists in Suffolk and north Essex on bank holiday Monday, use our handy guide for all the latest opening times.

Aldeburgh: Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street – open 10am to 3pm

Beccles: Boots Pharmacy, 5 New Market – open 10am to 4pm

Braintree: Boots, 7 George Yard, Sandpit Lane – open 10am to 4pm

Brightlingsea: Boots, 52 Victoria Place – open 10am to 2pm

You may also want to watch:

Bury St Edmunds:

  • Asda, Western Way – open 9am to 6pm
  • Boots, 11-13 Cornhill – open 10.30am to 4.30pm
  • Sainsbury’s, Bedingfeld Way – open 10am to 4pm
  • Tesco, St Saviour’s Interchange – open 9am to 6pm

Most Read

  1. 1 5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town
  2. 2 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
  3. 3 Sudden spike in Covid cases in Suffolk with 76 patients now in hospital
  1. 4 'I just love signing players!' - Cook has transfer deadline day plans
  2. 5 10 players that Ipswich Town could turn to before Tuesday's transfer deadline
  3. 6 TV presenter Jake Humphrey applauds 'awesome food' at Suffolk restaurant
  4. 7 Grain spillage causes hazard on busy road
  5. 8 'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner
  6. 9 Dine and dash 'adds insult to injury' for Suffolk's hospitality firms
  7. 10 Family's heartbreak as son loses ability to walk after Covid

Chelmsford:

  • Boots, 43 High Chelmer – open 8.30am to 6pm
  • Lloyds Pharmacy, 2 White Hart Lane – open 10am to 4pm
  • Tesco, 47-53 Springfield Road – open 9am to 6pm
  • Tesco, Princes Road – open 9am to 6pm

Clacton on Sea:

  • Boots, 15 North Road – open 10am to 2pm
  • Boots, Pier Avenue – open 10am to 4pm

Colchester:

  • Asda, Petrolea Close – open 9am to 6pm
  • Boots, 2-4 West Parade, Plume Ave – open 10am to 3pm
  • Boots, 4-6 Lion Walk – open 10am to 4pm
  • Tesco, Highwoods Square – open 9am to 6pm

Felixstowe:

  • Boots, 86 Hamilton Road – open 10am to 4pm
  • Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue – open 10am to 4pm

Frinton: Boots, Connaught Avenue – open 10am to 4pm

Great Notley: Tesco, 1 The Square – open 9am to 6pm

Hadleigh: Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Heath Centre, Market Place – open 10am to 12pm

Halstead: Boots, 69-71 High Street – open 10am to 4pm

Haverhill:

  • Lloyds at Sainsbury’s, Haycocks Road – open to 10am to 4pm
  • Tesco, Cangle Road – open 9am to 6pm

Ipswich:

  • Asda, Goddard Road – open 9am to 6pm
  • Boots, 5 Tavern Street – open 10am to 5pm
  • Morrison’s, Sproughton Road – open 10am to 4pm
  • Sainsbury’s, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road – open 10am to 4pm
  • Sainsburys, Hadleigh Road – open 10am to 4pm
  • Tesco, Copdock, London Road – open 9am to 6pm

Kesgrave: Tesco, Ropes Drive – open 9am to 6pm

Manningtree: Boots, Century House, Station Road – open 11am to 3pm

Martlesham Heath: Tesco, Anson Road – open 9am to 6pm

Newmarket:

  • Boots, 82 High Street – open 10am to 4pm
  • Tesco, Fordham Road – open 9am to 6pm

Stanway:

  • Boots, Tollgate West – open 10am to 11.59pm
  • Lloyds, Western Approach – open 10am to 4pm

Stowmarket:

  • Asda, 8-9 Wilkes Way – open 9am to 6pm
  • Tesco, Cedars Link Road – open 9am to 6pm

Sudbury:

  • Boots, 12-14 Market Hill – open 10am to 4pm
  • Sainsburys, Cornard Road – open 10am to 4pm
  • Tesco, Springlands Way – open 9am to 6pm

Woodbridge: Boots, 58 Thoroughfare – open 10am to 4pm

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Suffolk Live

When can you see the Red Arrows over Suffolk and Essex tomorrow?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The accident took place outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Warning as A&E sees record number of patients

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A display from the Red Arrows at the Eye Show in Palgrave in 2009 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Essex Live

Red Arrows set to wow at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton and Paul Cook have been busy in the transfer market this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Three positions Town could look to strengthen before transfer window closes

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon