Published: 7:00 PM December 12, 2020 Updated: 8:27 AM December 13, 2020

The latest data from Public Health England has shown that Babergh is the only district in Suffolk where the coronavirus infection rate has dropped in the past week.

The statistics cover the seven days to December 8 and were compared against the data covering the seven days to December 1.

In this time the infection rate in Babergh dropped from 83.7 cases per 100,000 to 81.5 cases per 100,000.

Every other district in Suffolk saw an increase in their coronavirus rate.

The largest increase continued to be in Ipswich where the rate rose from 127.1 cases per 100,000 to 178.2 cases per 100,000 in the space of a week.

Over the border in north Essex, there were also rises in infection rates across all districts.

The largest of these was in Braintree where the case numbers rose from 102.9 cases per 100,000 to 218.9 cases per 100,000.