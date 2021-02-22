News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
PM's roadmap out of lockdown: When schools, pubs and salons will return

Michael Steward

Published: 4:01 PM February 22, 2021
Prime minister Boris Johnson spoke with cabinet members on Sunday Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/PA

Boris Johnson has announced his roadmap out of lockdown - Credit: PA

A four-stage plan could see coronavirus restrictions finally lifted by June 21, Boris Johnson has announced.

In the first phase, all pupils in England's schools are expected to return to class from March 8.

Socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person will also be permitted from that date. 

The government has unveiled its roadmap out of lockdown

Steps 1 and 2 out of lockdown - Credit: UK Government

A further easing of restrictions will take place on March 29 when the school Easter holidays begin - with larger groups of up to six people or two households allowed to gather in parks and gardens.

Other measures in the road map set out by the Prime Minister include:



- From April 12 at the earliest: shops, hairdressers, nail salons, libraries, outdoor attractions and outdoor hospitality venues such as beer gardens will reopen.

- From May 17 at the earliest, two households or groups of up to six people will be allowed to mix indoors and limited crowds will be allowed at sporting events.

- From June 21 at the earliest, all remaining restrictions on social contact could be lifted, larger events can go ahead and nightclubs could finally reopen.

Roadmap steps 3 and 4

Steps 3 and 4 of the government's roadmap out of lockdown - Credit: UK Government

Alongside the four-step plan, the Prime Minister launched a series of reviews - including on whether people should be able to show if they have had a Covid-19 vaccine or a negative test.

The work will look at whether "Covid status certification" could help reopen the economy by allowing people who have received a jab or a negative test result to do things which would not be allowed for those who could not prove their status.

Officials recognise that there are moral and ethical questions as well as practical ones for any such move, which has been highly controversial in Westminster.

A research programme will use pilot schemes involving testing and other measures to run events with larger crowd sizes.

International travel rules will also be reviewed, with May 17 targeted as the earliest possible date for a foreign holiday.

A further piece of work to conclude by June 21 will examine social distancing requirements - including hugs with friends and relatives - the use of face masks and requirements to work from home.

The measures are expected to be put to a commons vote before the house rises for Easter in late March.

