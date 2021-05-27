Prime minister Boris Johnson visits Colchester Hospital
- Credit: PA
Prime minister Boris Johnson answered questions over the Indian variant and extraordinary allegations made by his former advisor Dominic Cummings on a visit to Colchester Hospital.
During the visit, which local media were not invited to attend, Mr Johnson said: "On what's happening now, we are pretty satisfied that the steps we have taken on the roadmap have been right.
"I'm afraid we are going to have to wait a bit longer to see what's happening post step three.
"We are seeing some signs of increasing cases particularly of the so-called Indian variant.
"I want to stress that we always did expect to see an increase in cases. That was always going to happen.
You may also want to watch:
"So what we do need to understand is to what extent the vaccine programme is starting to make a real difference in interrupting the link between infection and hospitalisation and serious illness and death.
Asked whether he said he would rather see “bodies pile high” than order a third lockdown, Mr Johnson said: “I have already made my position very clear on that point.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe
- 2 Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio
- 3 Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures
- 4 22 cases of Indian Covid variant identified in Suffolk
- 5 Rail services disrupted after person hit by train
- 6 Family raises funds for Suffolk Mind after tragic death of Aayush, 17
- 7 From the Cayman Islands to Premier League, via Suffolk - ex-Town prodigy making waves at Arsenal
- 8 New fish restaurant and seafood deli opening in Sudbury this summer
- 9 Gwion Edwards contract latest as Blues bid to keep Welsh winger
- 10 'Four buyers for every home' amid Suffolk property shortage
“I’m getting on with the job of delivering the road map that I think is the sensible way forward.”