PM Boris Johnson to hold press conference on new Covid strain

Published: 1:38 PM December 19, 2020 Updated: 1:48 PM December 19, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference later - Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to hold a press conference later today as more cases of the new strain of coronavirus were identified.

The government announced on Monday that scientists had discovered the new strain of Covid-19, known as VUI-202012/01.

Suffolk health chiefs confirmed yesterday that cases of the strain had been identified in Ipswich.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said there is "no current evidence" to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or has an adverse effect on vaccines.

Mr Johnson is speaking with cabinet members today before the conference, where he will also address rising case numbers in the south-east of England.

Many counties in the south-east were place in Tier 3 measures earlier this week in a bid to combat the surge.

The press conference is currently scheduled for 4pm.