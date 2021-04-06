News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

No jab, no job: More care homes push staff to take Covid-19 vaccine

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:11 PM April 6, 2021   
Practise Nurse April Pearson administering the pfizer vaccination Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Some Suffolk and Essex care homes will require new staff to take the Covid-19 vaccine - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Staff at Suffolk and Essex care homes are being pushed to take the Covid-19 vaccine with some companies taking a no jab, no job stance. 

Healthcare company Care UK, which has nine care homes in Suffolk, has stated that new recruits need to be vaccinated along with other care home companies operating in the county. 

This means any new staff at Care UK's two Ipswich homes, Asterbury Place and Prince George House, Bury St Edmunds homes, Davers Court and Glastonbury Court, will need to agree to take the Covid jab at the recruitment stage.  

This will also apply at its other Suffolk and north Essex locations, Cedrus House, Davers Court, Cleves Place, Hartismere Place, Mills Meadow, Britten Court, Silversprings, Tall Trees, Colne View and Haven Lodge.

Six deaths linked to the coronavirus have now been reported at Asterbury Place Picture: ARCHANT

Prospective staff at Asterbury Place in Ipswich will be asked during the recruitment process to take the Covid jab Picture: ARCHANT

A Care UK spokesperson said it will not be a requirement for existing employees, who they claim have been willing to come in on their day off to take the vaccine.

You may also want to watch:

Alysia Caring, which operates Hadleigh-based Magdalen House, has also taken a similar stance. 

The care home company told this newspaper that "all" new recruits have to take the Covid-19 vaccine. 

Most Read

  1. 1 People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes
  2. 2 Red kite joins the Great British Spring Clean by collecting McDonald's cup
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Town lack attacking threat again in Spotland stalemate
  1. 4 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  2. 5 Teenager may never walk unaided again after 'absolutely horrific' crash
  3. 6 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia
  4. 7 'Unsustainable' charity cafe set to be converted into flats complex
  5. 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw at Rochdale
  6. 9 'We hoped we’d win... We didn’t believe' - Cook on Rochdale draw
  7. 10 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw at Rochdale

A spokesperson for Alysia Caring said: "If they can’t get it through their GP, we will assist them to get it when they start with us. 

There was a Covid-19 outbreak at Magdalen House care home in Hadleigh during the second national lockdown. Picture...

New staff at Magdalen House in Hadleigh need to take the vaccine - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We are actively encouraging all our staff to get the vaccine unless they have medical reasons not to."

Barchester Healthcare - which owns Alice Grange Care Home in Kesgrave, Oulton Park Care Centre, near Lowestoft, and Woodland View Care Home, in Colchester - has the strongest policy

It is requiring all staff to have had the vaccine by April 23 unless they are medically exempt. 

Four Seasons Health Care - Kingfisher House Care Home, Newmarket, Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Kingfisher House Care Home in Newmarket will not require the Covid-19 vaccine - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

While runners of Catchpole Court in Sudbury, Kingfisher House in Newmarket, and North Court in Bury St Edmunds, Four Seasons Health Care Group, have not and will not make the vaccine a requirement for new or existing staff. 

A Four Seasons Health Care Group spokesperson said: "We fully support the government’s vaccination programme and strongly encourage all team members to take part if they wish, and the vast majority have already done so."

But lawyers have warned companies to tread extremely carefully when it comes to hiring policies in relation to vaccinations. 

Law firm Birketts' senior associate in the employment team Sam Greenhalgh said: "Such a requirement could have an indirect effect on individuals that have a protected characteristic."

But pointed out in the care sector mandatory vaccines could be "reasonable". 

NHS
Coronavirus
Ipswich News
Newmarket News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be on April 22 2021

When to watch for the Lyrid meteor shower 2021

Neil Norman

Logo Icon
Firefighters Steve Tiplet, Barry Clark and David Ives with a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall

RAF firefighter speechless after retirement flight with American colleagues

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
School Road, in Ringsfield, where up to 33 new homes could be built.

Anger as residents' 'bullied' over village housing plans

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
road closed and cones on A14

A14 re-opens after 'tragic' collision

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus