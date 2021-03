Published: 11:15 AM March 30, 2021

If you need to visit a pharmacy in Suffolk and north Essex over the Easter bank holiday weekend, use our handy guide for all the latest opening times.

Aldeburgh: Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street - open Good Friday from 10am to 3pm, Easter Sunday noon to 2pm, and Easter Monday 10am to 3pm.

Beccles: Boots Pharmacy, 5 New Market - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Braintree: Boots, 7 George Yard - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Brightlingsea: Boots, 52 Victoria Place - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm and Easter Monday 10am to 2pm.

Bury St Edmunds:

Asda, Western Way - open Good Friday 9am to 6pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

Boots, 11-13 Cornhill - open Good Friday 8am to 6pm and Easter Monday 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Croasdales Chemist, Mount Far Surgery - open Easter Sunday 9am to 1pm.

Sainsbury’s, Bedingfeld Way - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Superdrug, 37-39 Cornhill - open Good Friday 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Tesco, St Saviour’s Interchange - open Good Friday 6.30am to 10.30pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

Chelmsford:

Boots, 43 High Chelmer - open Good Friday 8.30am to 6pm and Easter Monday 8.30am to 6pm.

Boots, Chelmer Village Retail Park - open Good Friday 10.30am to 4.30pm and Easter Monday 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Colecross, 1 Hylands Parade - open Easter Sunday 1pm to 4pm.

Tesco, 47-53 Springfield Road - Good Friday 8am to 8pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

Tesco, Princes Road - open Good Friday 6.30am to 10.30pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

Clacton-on-Sea:

Boots, 15 North Road - open Good Friday 9am to 5pm and Easter Monday 10am to 2pm.

Boots, 86 Pier Avenue - open Good Friday 9am to 4pm.

Prescription 2 You Healthcare, 89-91 Pier Avenue - open Easter Sunday 10am to 1pm.

The Lighthouse Pharmacy, 19-21 The Street, Little Clacton- open Easter Sunday 2pm to 4pm.

Colchester:

Asda, Petrolea Close - open Good Friday 9am to 6pm and Easter Monday 10am to 2pm.

Boots 118 Military Road - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm.

Boots, 2-4 West Parade, Plume Avenue - open Good Friday 9am to 6pm and Easter Monday 10am to 3pm.

Boots, 4-6 Lion Walk - open Good Friday 8.30am to 6pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Boots, St Edmund Centre, Tamarisk Way - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm.

Hutt Pharmacy, 4 The Square, Iceni Way - open Easter Sunday 9am to 11am.

Queen Street Parmacy, 12 Queen Street - open Easter Sunday 1pm to 5pm.

Tesco, Highwoods Square - open Good Friday 8am to 8pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

Earls Colne: Boots, 50 High Street - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm.

Eye: Eye Pharmacy, 5 Broad Street - open Easter Sunday 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Felixstowe:

Boots Pharmacy, 86 Hamilton Road - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Boots Chemist, Orwell Road - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm.

Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Frinton: Boots, Connaught Avenue - open Good Friday 9am to 5.30pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Great Notley: Tesco, 1 The Square - Good Friday 8am to 8pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

Hadleigh: Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Health Centre, Market Place - open Good Friday 10am to 12pm, Easter Sunday 10am to 12pm, and Easter Monday 10am to 12pm.

Halstead: Boots, 69-71 High Street - open Good Friday 8.30am to 6pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Haverhill:

Boots, 15 High Street - open Good Friday 8.30am to 5.30pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

David Holland Pharmacy, Norton Road - open Easter Sun 10am to 2pm.

Lloyds at Sainsbury’s, Haycocks Road - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Tesco, Cangle Road - open Good Friday 7am to 11pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

Holland-on-Sea: Boots, 75 Frinton Road - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm.

Ipswich:

Aqua Pharmacy, 52 Duke Street - open Easter Sunday 9am to 4pm.

Asda, Goddard Road - open Good Friday 9am to 6pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

Boots (Two Rivers Medical Centre), 30 Woodbridge Road East - open Good Friday 9am to 5pm.

Morrisons, Sproughton Road - open Good Friday 9am to 6pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Sainsbury’s, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Sainsbury's, Hadleigh Road - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Tesco, Copdock, 42 London Road - open Good Friday 8am to 8pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

Kelvedon: Boots, 72a-72b High Street - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm.

Kesgrave:

Pharmacy, 34A Penzance Road - open Easter Sunday 4pm to 6pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

Tesco, Ropes Drive - open Good Friday 8am to 7pm.

Lavenham: Pharmacy, 3 High Street - open Easter Sunday 1pm to 4pm.

Manningtree: Boots, Century House, Station Road - open Good Friday 11am to 3pm and Easter Monday 11am to 3pm.

Marks Tey: Pharmacy, 89 London Road - open Easter Sunday 11am to 1pm.

Martlesham Heath: Tesco, Anson Road - open Good Friday 8am to 8pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

Needham Market: Pharmacy, Barking Road - open Good Friday 3pm to 5pm.

Newmarket:

Boots, 82 High Street - open Good Friday 8.30am to 6pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Superdrug, The Guineas Centre - open Good Friday 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Tesco, Fordham Road - open Good Friday 8am to 8pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

St Osyth: Boots, 19 Clacton Road - open Good Friday 10am to 2pm.

Stanway, Colchester:

Boots, Fiveways Superstore, Peartree Road - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Boots, Unit 9, Tollgate West - open Good Friday 8am to 11.59pm and Easter Monday 10am to 11.59pm.

Stowmarket:

Asda, 8-9 Wilkes Way - open Good Friday 9am to 6pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

Tesco, Cedars Link Road - open Good Friday 8am to 7pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

Sudbury:

Boots, 12-14 Market Hill - open Good Friday 9am to 5pm, Easter Sunday 11am to 1pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Superdrug, 8 North Street - open Good Friday 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Tesco, Springlands Way - open Good Friday 6.30am to 10.30pm and Easter Monday 9am to 6pm.

Thurston: Pharmacy, 2 Thurston Granary, Station Hill - open Easter Sunday 11am to 1pm.

Tiptree: Boots, 3-5 The Centre - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm.

West Mersea: Boots, 37 Barfield Road - open Good Friday 8.30am to 6.30pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.

Wivenhoe, Colchester: Boots, 11 Vine Parade - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm.

Woodbridge: Boots, 58 Thoroughfare - open Good Friday 10am to 4pm and Easter Monday 10am to 4pm.