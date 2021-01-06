Published: 11:30 AM January 6, 2021

The number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk has doubled in a week, with more than 3,400 people testing positive for the virus.

The latest government figures show that in the seven days up to January 1, cases increased by 100% - with more people testing positive in the county then ever before.

East Suffolk saw the biggest increase, with cases jumping by 130% over the space of seven days.

There were 957 cases recorded in the week up to New Year's Day, the most recorded since in the district since the start of the pandemic.

It is important to note that testing capacity has increased dramatically since the first wave in March 2020.

Ipswich is the only district to see case rates rise above the English average, however.

The town saw 585.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to January 1, while the English average was 571.

Mid Suffolk, Babergh and West Suffolk also all saw a significant increase in cases.

The new figures come on the second day of the latest national lockdown which has seen all schools, non-essential shops and offices closed down.

It is hoped that the most recent lockdown will help curb the rising coronavirus rates.

North Essex depicts a similar picture with cases rising in every area of the region.

Colchester saw rates spike from 363.1 positive tests per 100,000 people in the week up to December 25, to 815.1 cases recorded in the week up to New Year's Day.

Significant rises were also seen in Tendring, and Maldon with every district being at least 250 cases per 100,000 higher than the national average.



